"This company never goes wrong in sabotaging": Fans outraged as HYBE submits BTS’ Kim Tae-hyung's Layover in Pop genres instead of R&B

On October 7, 2023, Big Hit Entertainment submitted the 66th Annual Grammy nominations for BTS' Kim Tae-hyung's Layover in the Pop genre. They entered Layover for the Pop Vocal Album category and Slow Dancing for the Pop Solo Performance music video. This has evoked widespread criticism from fans, saying Big Hit Entertainment allegedly submitted Layover for Pop genres instead of R&B.

When Big Hit Entertainment announced V's debut album Layover in September, they included the following statements about the songs in their press release:

- "Blue" - An homage to old-school R&B with a modern twist, adding a special flair to the song.

- "Love Me Again" - A light and captivating R&B track with an alluring vibe that lingers. V's signature baritone shines through in this track.

- "For Us" - A pop R&B track that leaves a lasting impression of the entire album. It serves as an epilogue, stirring up deep emotions with V's vocals and unique lyrics.

Many fans have expressed that it was the agency that initially stated Kim Tae-hyung's album is of the R&B genre. Categorizing it under Pop for the Grammy Awards has generated backlash from fans, with some alleging that the company is sabotaging Kim Tae-hyung.

"New level of idiocy": Fans aren't happy with how HYBE is treating Kim Tae-hyung

It's been over a month since Big Hit Entertainment released Kim Tae-hyung's Layover album. Since then, fans have faced several issues, including the abrupt cancellation of pre-orders due to an insufficient production amount, the deletion of Slow Dancing Spotify data for a whole day, and Billboard not initially including Slow Dancing in the Billboard Hot 100 lists, despite its streams and album sales.

They later rectified their mistake by including Slow Dancing at No.1 on the aforementioned charts for September 30.

Now, HYBE is under fire again for submitting Layover in the Pop category despite the album being based on R&B genres. Fans have pointed out that the agency itself shared an article saying that the album is of the R&B genre, making their actions seem irrational.

Many fans have also researched and discovered that the screening committee for the Grammys reviews most albums and songs submitted for certain categories and places them in other genres like R&B, Jazz, and others if they find it better suited there. They are now praying that the Grammy rectifies the alleged errors made by Bighit Entertainment.

Check out how fans are reacting to HYBE submitting BTS’ Kim Tae-hyung's Layover in the Pop genres instead of R&B:

While many fans feel that the agency is allegedly trying to sabotage Kim Tae-hyung's album on an international level, some believe it might not be the case, and it will fixed by the screening committee. Concerning the issue, one fan stated while praising V's album:

A fan has also said that keeping Layover in the R&B category would be better as it will perfectly justify the album's essence and provide what V deserves.

The 66th Annual Grammy Awards will be held on February 4, 2024.