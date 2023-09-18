"HIS BLOOD SCREAMS ROYALTY": Fans go wild as Kim Tae-hyung gives CDTV interview in Japanese 

BTS' Kim Tae-hyung brought joy to fans on September 18th with his live performances and a brief interview on the Japanese show CDTV at Tokyo Tower. During his appearance, the star impressed the audience by singing Love Me Again to showcase his exceptional vocal skills and dancing to Slow Dancing.

Count Down TV is a long-running Japanese late-night music television program that has been airing on TBS since 1993. This weekly show highlights Japanese music video hits, features live performances by musicians, and provides music-related information. Notably, it is hosted by three CGI-animated hosts.

As the idol had his interview in Japanese, fans were over the moon about his Japanese accent and how he pronounced every single syllable, making it sound gentle to their ears. They took to social media to shower praise on the idol for his accent, and one user tweeted:

Expand Tweet

"It's so interesting": Fans can't get enough of Kim Tae-hyung speaking Japanese

Expand Tweet

As Kim Tae-hyung took to the CDTV stage and delivered his electrifying performances of Love Me Again and Slow Dancing, fans couldn't get enough. The idol wore a metallic button tweed jacket, exposing his forehead with a blonde hairstyle, which sent fans into a frenzy.

In addition to his performances, he gave a brief interview on the CDTV Japanese program, where he discussed his fondness for Tokyo Tower, his preparations for the performances, and his journey in learning about Japanese. The hosts interviewing the idol also complimented V on his excellent Japanese skills.

He began the interview by stating:

"Like this, I’ll appear on CDTV Live! Live! With my solo album. I prepared very hard in order to show a special stage, so please look forward to it! plan for the Live stage.I thought of wanting to perform in front of the Tokyo Tower! "

Subsequently, the hosts asked the star on his views on Tokyo Tower, to which Kim Tae-hyung replied:

I really like it!* I’ve been there about 4 years ago and I saw many beautiful views! The song and the vibe/atmosphere are all special, so please watch it together with the Tokyo Tower! I’ll do my best!

As Kim Tae-hyung spoke in Japanese, the hosts stated that they were very delighted to hear him speak in the aforementioned language, to which idol replied:

"I studied Japanese 10 years ago! I’ve studied before, so I can speak Japaneese"

The idol also thanked to the hosts for complimenting him for his Japanese speaking.

As Kim Tae-hyung spoke in the Japanese language, fans found it interesting and stated that every time he speaks another language, they become curious about what he's saying and eagerly await translations. They also love reading about it.

Check out how fans are reacting to Kim Tae-hyung speaking Japanese and giving an interview on CDTV in the aforementioned language:

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

In a related update, the star's newest release, Slow Dancing, makes an impressive debut at No. 3 on the Billboard Global Excl. US chart and No.4 on the Global 200 chart.

Expand Tweet

This achievement marks Kim Tae-hyung's inaugural solo entry into the Global 200's Top 10, with the song amassing 57.1 million streams and 54,000 sales in its first week.

V is set to appear on the Japanese TV program Tomorrow's ZIP! for an interview scheduled for September 19, 2023.