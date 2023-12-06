"He is scared for his life": Fans react hilariously as Ji Seok-jin apologizes to fans for his actions towards Kim Taehyung on Running Man

On December 3, 2023, Kim Taehyung, aka V, made a guest appearance on the South Korean variety program Running Man with the actor Yoo Seung-ho.

According to the Mydramalist platform, the Running Man's synopsis reads:

"In each episode, the members must compete in a series of games and missions to win the race. As they fight to win prizes and avoid penalties, the members show their chemistry with each other and the celebrity guests that occasionally join."

The Love Me Again singer engaged in several activities with the staff during his performance. Ji Seok-jin had to give him a friendly slap during one of the games. As he slapped him he remembered the consequences of his actions can bring trouble so he started apologizing to fans.

Soon, the video of him apologizing to fans went viral on social media where fans stated he knows the power of ARMYs, and one fan tweeted:

"He is scared for his life."

"Such a good entertainer": Fans can't get enough of Kim Taehyung 's acting skills

As Ji Seok-jin playfully slaps Kim Taehyung on Running Man, he quickly asks the idol if he's hurt with a worried expression. He recalls that when his fans see the clip, he will have to face severe consequences. At that moment, the Love Me Again singer pretends to be hurt like a professional actor.

The Running Man staff also joins in, stating that because of Ji Seok-jin, he's hurt and continues to tease him.

Ji Seok-jin comments:

"Taehyung, earlier, I pretended to slap you jokingly. Fans will understand, right? I've been thinking about it ever since. Tell me from your mouth that it's okay."

The staff teases him more, continuously asking if Kim Tae-hyung is fine otherwise, he has to deal with fans who won't forgive him for hurting the actor. Later, Sechan hands him a caramel for his mouth to ease the pain.

As Kim Taehyung acts alongside the cast, fans can't stop swooning over how professionally he fools everyone with his acting skills. Fans love how Ji Seok-jin acknowledges the power of the Love Me Again singer's fans and laughs at the clip.

Check out how fans are reacting as Ji Seok-jin apologizes to fans for his actions towards Kim Taehyung on Running Man:

Meanwhile, V also increased the viewership ratings for Running Man on the day he appeared on the show. He stunned fans with his dazzling visuals.

V is reported to enlist for his mandatory military service on December 12, 2023.