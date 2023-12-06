"Impact is strong": Fans react as people line up to eat at Abura Soba following BTS' Kim Taehyung and Jungkook's reported individual visits

On December 6, 2023, several videos of people lining up to eat at Abura Soba's restaurant following Kim Taehyung and Jungkook's reported appearance went viral on social media.

Kim Taehyung reportedly visited the restaurant in Japan in September for the promotion of his debut album Layover. Meanwhile, Jungkook is reported to have visited the establishment when he attended Calvin Klein's Tokyo event held in October 2023.

Even though it has been months since the idols' individual visits to the restaurant, fans believe that there have been long queues outside the establishment because of their visit.

Fans want Kim Taehyung and Jungkook to eat at Abura Soba together

The Abura Soba restaurant, located in Tokyo, Japan, is famous for the dish of the same name, attracting people from all over the globe. The dish is described by the website Sundailove as:

"Abura soba is a noodle dish topped with various toppings such as a poached egg yolk, meat, dried seaweed, green onions, sesame seeds, strips of bamboo, etc. There’s a small amount of an oily-flavored liquid (Miso or Spicy) at the bottom."

Kim Taehyung and Jungkook reportedly visited the restaurant in Japan, drawing crowds eager to taste the dish. In Kim Taehyung's V-log on the BANGTAN channel, fans witnessed him enjoying the Abura Soba dish, while various pictures of Jungkook visiting the restaurant also circulated on social media.

Several fans wished to experience Abura Soba and understand the reason behind the duo's admiration for it. Meanwhile, netizens express a desire for the duo to visit the restaurant together in the future, anticipating a shared meal and quality time.

They discussed the impact created by the Love Me Again singer and the Seven star and reacted to the long lines outside the restaurant as glimpses of the same surfaced online.

Fans took to Twitter to react to the long lines outside Abura Soba and hailed the idols for the impact they have on individuals.

Meanwhile, both Jungkook and Kim Taehyung have been confirmed to enlist for their mandatory military service. Big Hit Entertainment, through a press release on Weverse, stated:

"RM, Jimin, V, and Jung Kook will fulfill their required time in the military by enlisting in the army. RM and V will enlist according to their respective procedures, while Jimin and Jung Kook are scheduled to enlist together."

As reported by the South Korean media outlet Dispatch, Jungkook and Jimin will enlist on December 11 while Kim Namjoon and V will enlist on December 12.