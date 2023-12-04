BTS Jungkook arrived in South Korea at Incheon International Airport, where a crowd of fans welcomed him on December 2. The videos of the chaotic airport scene filled with heavy crowds quickly went viral on social media. This situation caused problems for the idol, and some fans expressed their frustration online.

Fans took to social media to express their anger about people's behavior at Incheon International Airport and stated that obsessed fans should respect the idol's personal space. One fan tweeted:

Expand Tweet

Fans are worried about Jungkook's safety

Expand Tweet

Jungkook recently released his debut album, GOLDEN, featuring eleven tracks, including the hit title track Standing Next to You. The idol's popularity has increased immensely in the past few years. As he prepares to enlist for mandatory military service in a few days, fans are desperate to glimpse the golden maknae.

As he arrived at Incheon International Airport, he was welcomed by a heavy crowd. Two to four bodyguards and other security personnel were allotted to protect the idol at the airport. The crowd at the airport caused the security personnel to be pushed backward.

In the ongoing chaos, the singer almost lost his balance due to the push from the crowd behind him. He managed to regain his balance soon after. Despite the discomfort caused by the unruly crowd, Jungkook maintained his composed demeanor, waving, sending kisses, and bowing to his fans and the media.

However, in desperation for a selfie or interaction with the golden maknae, some fans rushed forward, invading Jungkook's personal space.

The bodyguards interfered quickly, pushing back the fans to protect him. They maintained a protective barrier around the singer, preventing further intrusions. As he prepared to enter his car, Jungkook attempted to wave goodbye to his fans, but the crowd made it difficult. As his car pulled away, he gave the fans one last wave.

Expand Tweet

The chaotic scene at the airport sparked outrage among fans on social media, who expressed anger and concern for the idol's well-being. They urged Big Entertainment to tighten security measures and even requested fans to refrain from gathering at the airport.

Many called for punishment for the fans whose irresponsible actions nearly endangered the Seven singer.

This is how the fans reacted as the golden maknae was swarmed by a massive crowd at the Incheon International Airport:

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

He is set to enlist for his mandatory military service on December 12, 2023.