"This will be the most chaotic": Jungkook and Jimin reported to receive training under Jin in military sends internet into a frenzy

On November 30, the South Korean media outlet Ilgan Sport reported that Jungkook and Jimin would be joining Jin in the same military boot camp. This raised anticipation that they would receive their basic training under the Astronaut singer.

The recent announcement from Bighit Entertainment, through their press releases on the South Korean social media platform Weverse, revealed that Kim Namjoon, Jimin, Kim Tae-hyung, and Jungkook have initiated their military enlistment process.

As soon as fans learned that Jin would be training both the maknaes of the group, they were overjoyed. ARMYs are well aware of the cordial bond between the three members and, as a result, stated that if Jin ends up training Jungkook and Jimin, it will be the most chaotic training ever.

Expand Tweet

"This might explained Jin's recent kkkkkkkkk": Fans can't wait to see Jimin and Jungkook train under the Epiphany singer

Expand Tweet

As Big Hit Entertainment announced that the four members of the group had initiated their military enlistment process, Jungkook took to Weverse to post a lengthy post about starting his new journey in life, under which Jin left a "hahaha" comment.

Now that fans have heard the news that both Jimin and Jungkook might train under Jin as trainees, they are considering the Epiphany singer's aforementioned comment as a spoiler, hinting that he might have given them a hint already.

Expand Tweet

Jin is currently serving as an assistant instructor for new recruits at the New Recruit Training Center in Yeoncheon-gun, Gyeonggi Province, which is home to the 5th Infantry Division of the ROK Army. According to the aforementioned outlet, both Jungkook and Jimin have been assigned to the Yeoncheon-gun base for their six-week training.

So, according to the reports, fans believe that Jin will be acting as the assistant instructor for both BTS members. While there are many other assistant instructors at the military camp, hopes among fans are high as they wish to see the trio spend time together in the military.

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

It has also been reported by another South Korean media outlet, Dispatch, that Jungkook and Jimin will be enlisting for their mandatory military service on December 12, 2023.

As both renowned media outlets have reported the schedule of the Seven Singers and Jimin's military service, expectations are high that they will be learning under the Epiphany Singer. Per Star News, another South Korean media outlet, after initial training, the four, i.e., Jimin, Jungkook, RM, and V, will serve as active-duty army soldiers for 18 months.

Kim Taehyung and Kim Namjoon will reportedly enlist for their mandatory military service on December 11.