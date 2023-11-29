"We love you more": BTS' Jimin pens a heartfelt post on Weverse expressing gratitude for his win at 2023 MAMA Awards, leaving fans emotional

On November 29, 2023, BTS' Jimin snagged the award for the Best Male Artist at the 2023 MAMA Awards Day 2 held in Tokyo Dome, Japan, and broadcasted live through Mnet's official channel.

The 2023 MAMA Awards took place in two phases, the first on November 28 and the second on November 29, where the list of winners was announced. The winners were recognized for their contributions to music between October 2022 and September 2023 and were honored with prestigious awards.

After winning the Best Male Artist Award, Jimin took to the South Korean social media platform Weverse, expressing his gratitude and love for his fans.

In response, fans were moved and expressed their love for the Set Me Free Pt.2 singer even more.

Expand Tweet

"Congratulations Jimin": Fans celebrated the Like Crazy singer's latest feat

Expand Tweet

Jimin released his debut album FACE in March 2023, featuring five songs with Like Crazy as the main track. He also became the first K-pop soloist to top the Billboard charts with his main track, and now that he has won Best Male Artist at the 2023 MAMA Awards, fans are proud.

Even when his name was announced as the category winner above, fans in the Tokyo Dome screamed and cheered loudly for the Set Me Free Pt.2 singer.

The Set Me Free Pt.2 singer soon took to the South Korean social media platform Weverse, where he expressed how grateful he was to fans for all the awards he and BTS won, stating, as translated by the X user, miiniyoongs,

"Today, we received so many precious awards. I sincerely thank the armys who have always continuously cheered us on and loved us. I'll work and try my best to show you better music and stages/performances. Thank you once again and I love you"

As fans read his heartfelt Weverse post, they were proud of him and stated they felt the same towards the Like Crazy singer. They also mentioned that the idol is so thoughtful as he wrote a Weverse post, and they must protect him at all costs. Fans continued to congratulate BTS as a group and Jimin for their latest win at the 2023 MAMA Awards.

Expand Tweet

See how fans are reacting after reading the heartfelt Weverse post expressing gratitude for his win at the 2023 MAMA Awards:

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

The list of wins that BTS as a group achieved at the 2023 MAMA Awards is as follows:

Expand Tweet

WW Icon OTY (Daesang) - BTS WW Fan's Choice (Bonsang) - BTS Best OST - The Planet (BTS) Best Male Artist - Jimin Best Rap/Hip-Hop - People Pt.2 (Agust D) Best Male Solo Dance Perf - Seven (JK) Best Collaboration - Seven (JK ft. Latto)

Jimin's Like Crazy has been added to Spotify's recently released playlist for Top Tracks of 2023. It is also the only solo song by a Korean soloist and the most-streamed Korean solo in the Top Tracks of 2023 list.