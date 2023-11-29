From BTS' Jimin to NewJeans: A complete list of winners, performance highlights, & more at 2023 MAMA Awards Day 2

On November 29, 2023, Day 2 of the 2023 MAMA Awards took place at the Tokyo Dome in Japan, announcing the remaining list of winners. During the evening, BTS' Jimin, NewJeans, SEVENTEEN, and others emerged as big winners.

The 2023 MAMA Awards are organized by CJ ENM and presented by Samsung Galaxy. The first day, hosted by Jeon Somi, took place at the venue. Famous South Korean actor Park Bo-gum hosted the second day.

The award ceremony is renowned for honoring singers and albums that contributed significantly between October 22, 2022, and September 3, 2023. Explore the articles to check out the list of winners, performance highlights, and more from the 2023 MAMA Awards Day 2.

From BTS, SEVENTEEN, Jimin, and NewJeans, check out the list of winners for the 2023 MAMA Awards

The 2023 MAMA Awards were broadcast live through its music channel Mnet, and fans could watch the event on YouTube on two days, namely November 28 and November 29, 2023.

Check out the list of winners for Day 2:

Artist of the Year: NewJeans Song of the Year: NewJeans for Ditto Album of the Year: SEVENTEEN for FML Best Male Group: SEVENTEEN Best Female Group: NewJeans Best Male Artist: BTS' Jimin Best Female Artist: BLACKPINK’s Jisoo Best Dance Performance (Male Group): SEVENTEEN Best Dance Performance (Female Group): NewJeans Best Dance Performance (Solo): BLACKPINK’s Jisoo Favorite Global Performance (Male Group): ATEEZ Favorite Global Performance (Female Group): (G)I-DLE Favorite Dance Performance (Male Group): TREASURE Favorite Dance Performance (Female Group): LE SSERAFIM Best New Artist (Male): ZEROBASEONE Best New Artist (Female): tripleS Best Music Video: BLACKPINK’s Jisoo Flower Best Collaboration: BTS’s Jungkook for Seven featuring Latto Best OST: BTS for THE PLANET Best Vocal Performance (Group): AKMU Best Vocal Performance (Solo): Parc Jae Jung Best Rap & Hip Hop Performance: Agust D for People Pt.2 featuring IU

Performance Highlights

Many groups, including BOYNEXTDOOR, RIIZE LE SSERAFIM, TREASURE, (G)I-DLE, SEVENTEEN, ZEROBASEONE, and others, delivered electrifying performances that took the fans by storm.

Fans complimented SEVENTEEN for their outstanding performance at the 2023 MAMA Awards on the theme One I Born, where they delivered a power-packed performance of God of Music.

Meanwhile, (G)I-DLE also entertained the public with their Queencard performance, and fans couldn't stop screaming as they lit up the stage with backdancers. Fans couldn't stop swooning over the K-pop idols' electrifying performances, even in the viral clips on social media. They stated that every group and artist nailed their performance.

The MAMA Awards wrapped up with fans satisfied as their favorite idols or groups snagged away the prestigious awards.