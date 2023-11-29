From BTS' Jimin to NewJeans: A complete list of winners, performance highlights, & more at 2023 MAMA Awards Day 2

SK POP
By Kirti Tiwari
Modified Nov 29, 2023 13:45 GMT
Featuring Jimin and (G)I-DLE (Image via PJMDATA/X AND MAMAAWARDS/X)
On November 29, 2023, Day 2 of the 2023 MAMA Awards took place at the Tokyo Dome in Japan, announcing the remaining list of winners. During the evening, BTS' Jimin, NewJeans, SEVENTEEN, and others emerged as big winners.

The 2023 MAMA Awards are organized by CJ ENM and presented by Samsung Galaxy. The first day, hosted by Jeon Somi, took place at the venue. Famous South Korean actor Park Bo-gum hosted the second day.

The award ceremony is renowned for honoring singers and albums that contributed significantly between October 22, 2022, and September 3, 2023. Explore the articles to check out the list of winners, performance highlights, and more from the 2023 MAMA Awards Day 2.

From BTS, SEVENTEEN, Jimin, and NewJeans, check out the list of winners for the 2023 MAMA Awards

The 2023 MAMA Awards were broadcast live through its music channel Mnet, and fans could watch the event on YouTube on two days, namely November 28 and November 29, 2023.

Check out the list of winners for Day 2:

  1. Artist of the Year: NewJeans
  2. Song of the Year: NewJeans for Ditto
  3. Album of the Year: SEVENTEEN for FML
  4. Best Male Group: SEVENTEEN
  5. Best Female Group: NewJeans
  6. Best Male Artist: BTS' Jimin
  7. Best Female Artist: BLACKPINK’s Jisoo
  8. Best Dance Performance (Male Group): SEVENTEEN
  9. Best Dance Performance (Female Group): NewJeans
  10. Best Dance Performance (Solo): BLACKPINK’s Jisoo
  11. Favorite Global Performance (Male Group): ATEEZ
  12. Favorite Global Performance (Female Group): (G)I-DLE
  13. Favorite Dance Performance (Male Group): TREASURE
  14. Favorite Dance Performance (Female Group): LE SSERAFIM
  15. Best New Artist (Male): ZEROBASEONE
  16. Best New Artist (Female): tripleS
  17. Best Music Video: BLACKPINK’s Jisoo Flower
  18. Best Collaboration: BTS’s Jungkook for Seven featuring Latto
  19. Best OST: BTS for THE PLANET
  20. Best Vocal Performance (Group): AKMU
  21. Best Vocal Performance (Solo): Parc Jae Jung
  22. Best Rap & Hip Hop Performance: Agust D for People Pt.2 featuring IU

Performance Highlights

Many groups, including BOYNEXTDOOR, RIIZE LE SSERAFIM, TREASURE, (G)I-DLE, SEVENTEEN, ZEROBASEONE, and others, delivered electrifying performances that took the fans by storm.

Fans complimented SEVENTEEN for their outstanding performance at the 2023 MAMA Awards on the theme One I Born, where they delivered a power-packed performance of God of Music.

Meanwhile, (G)I-DLE also entertained the public with their Queencard performance, and fans couldn't stop screaming as they lit up the stage with backdancers. Fans couldn't stop swooning over the K-pop idols' electrifying performances, even in the viral clips on social media. They stated that every group and artist nailed their performance.

The MAMA Awards wrapped up with fans satisfied as their favorite idols or groups snagged away the prestigious awards.

Edited by Pradyot Hegde
