"BRO I’M MALFUNCTIONING": Fans go wild over SEVENTEEN'S Mingyu's latest Calvin Klein photos

On November 3, 2023, SEVENTEEN'S Mingyu set the internet on fire with his latest Calvin Klein pictures, which he posted on his personal social media account on Instagram. He shared several photos of himself donning the brand's outfit.

Calvin Klein is an American luxury fashion brand known for its handbags, footwear, undergarments, denims, fragrances, and more.

As the idol posted the latest pictures with the American luxury brand, fans went wild on social media. They were full of positive comments and reactions after watching the latest photoshoot by SEVENTEEN's Mingyu. Naturally, one X user, @yawnjeonghans, took to their social media account to express their excitement and tweeted:

"OH MY GOD MINGYU FOR CALVIN KLEIN ??????? BRO I’M MALFUNCTIONING."

Expand Tweet

"What an insane day": CARATs can't get enough of SEVENTEEN'S Mingyu latest update

As the SEVENTEEN'S Mingyu shared the latest update featuring Calvin Klein on his Instagram account, he can be seen flaunting Calvin Klein's undergarments while wearing a sleeveless black t-shirt and complementing his look with the Calvin Klein jacket.

The Super singer looked stunning with his hairstyle, and he complemented his appearance with blue jeans and white shoes.

Meanwhile, as the SEVENTEEN member finally disclosed his latest collaboration with the American luxury brand Calvin Klein, fans began praying for more such pictures and updates. They also wish to see a collaboration with what the brand has been doing with BTS' Jungkook.

CARATs started making assumptions that the Super singer will soon be declared as one of the global ambassadors for the luxury brand Calvin Klein. They couldn't stop complimenting the idol for his stunning look. They also talked about how Jungkook and the Super singer look good in the promotional campaigns for the brand.

Check out how CARATs react to SEVENTEEN's Mingyu, who looked nonchalant in his latest pictures for Calvin Klein.

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Meanwhile, the super singer was spotted at KBS Music Bank on the same day. He delivered an electrifying performance of his latest release, God of Music, from their eleventh extended play, Seventeenth Heaven. The performance sent fans into another frenzy as they were well-fed with various content.

The Super singer also served as the ending fairy for the episode, making him the center of attention in the K-Pop industry for that show. Fans were ecstatic to receive multiple updates from the Mingyu on the same day and celebrated it as an extraordinary day.

In other news, SEVENTEEN has recently released their eleventh album, Seventeenth Heaven. It consists of eight tracks, and its title track, God of Music, is breaking records on the music charts. The album also includes songs like SOS, Diamond Days, Back 2 Back, Monster, Yawn, Headliner, God Of Music, and an instrumental version of the title track.

The Super singer group has achieved the remarkable feat of becoming the first and only K-pop group to reach the No.1 spot on the Top 100 MelON music charts in 2023.

CARATs eagerly await for the official announcement from the American brand Calvin Klein declaring the Super singer as their newest global ambassador.