"I love how some things never change": Fans emotional as BTS' RM, Jimin, Kim Taehyung, and Jungkook go live on Weverse ahead of their enlistment

On December 5, 2023, BTS' Kim Namjoon, Kim Taehyung, Jungkook, and Jimin took to the South Korean social media platform, Weverse, where they conducted a live broadcast ahead of their military enlistment, leaving fans emotional.

On the same day, Bighit Entertainment released a statement confirming that the four members will enlist in the military and mentioned:

"RM, Jimin, V and Jung Kook will fulfill their required time with the military by enlisting in the army. RM and V will be enlisting according to their respective procedures, while Jimin and Jung Kook are scheduled to enlist together."

As soon as the four of them went live on Weverse, they became the talk of the town. Fans got emotional as this marked their last live session together ahead of their military service. Watching them having fun together, just like old times, touched the hearts of fans and they took to Twitter to react to the same.

"We will wait for you": Fans react to RM, Kim Taehyung, Jungkook, and Jimin's Weverse live

As the four members of the group, Jungkook, Jimin, Kim Taehyung, and RM, went live on Weverse, fans were both sad and happy. Even the members stated that the live session felt different this time because of their enlistment process, while Kim Taehyung expressed excitement about it.

Jungkook stated how he wants the members to come back together after completing their military service as he misses performing at live concerts. Jimin and Kim Namjoon spoke about how time passes both slowly and quickly, and Kim Taehyung stated that he is going to gain strength and come back as strong as he can, mentioning his goal of doing 15 concerts consecutively.

The four members also discussed how Jin and J-Hope would come back quickly after serving their mandatory military service. Kim Taehyung then spoke about how everyone will be younger than him in the military, and he will have a lot to learn from them.

The members also spoke about many other things, including how they will become more muscular or lean depending on the training they will undergo in the military.

Fans were over the moon as the four members of the group went live on Weverse to interact with fans ahead of their military enlistment. They also noticed the members' haircuts, speculating that Jungkook had probably shaved his hair since he was hiding his cut under a hoodie.

Additionally, the four members, including V, Jungkook, Jimin, and Kim Namjoon, requested fans not to come to see them off at the training center when they enlist in the military. This was to ensure that the families of other trainees who would enlist on the same day wouldn't face problems.

According to reports released by the South Korean media outlet, Dispatch, the Rainy Days singer and Kim Namjoon will enlist for their military service on December 11, while Jungkook and Jimin will enlist together on December 12, 2023.