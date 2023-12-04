“Bring my family back together”: Fans emotional as BTS’ Jimin shares a heartwarming Instagram post wishing Jin a happy birthday

On December 4, 2023, BTS' Jimin took to social media platform, Instagram, wishing Jin a very happy birthday sharing three pictures with the singer, and adding a sad emoji in the post's caption. He captioned the post:

"Happy birthday (sad emoji)"

On this day, the world celebrates the birthday of the BTS singer Jin on different platforms and sends him wishes as well. Even Jin shared a heartfelt post on Weverse expressing gratitude to fans worldwide.

As the Set Me Free Pt.2 singer shared a happy birthday post on his Instagram account, fans got emotional and they took to social media stating that they miss the Bangtan family already.

User '@taeisthv' wrote on X (formerly known as Twitter):

"jimin wrote “happy birthday” and added the “😢” emoji, this is my last straw. bring my family back together 😭"

"The most inactive person": Fans can't get enough of Jimin's heartwarming wish for Jin

The Epiphany singer, Jin, is currently enlisted in the military, where he is serving his mandatory service and has recently been promoted to the rank of Sergeant. In the Weverse post, he shared today that he feels grateful for the fans who wished him worldwide and wishes to see them soon. He also felt bad for the members who are soon going to enlist in the military.

Even Jimin will enlist in the military soon. On December 4, he came online three times. As he is known as the most inactive member of the group, fans feel elated that he took time out of his busy schedule and wished Jin. In the Weverse post, he stated:

"Jin's birthday without Kim Seokjin"

And in the second time, he commented on his Weverse post where he left a purple heart.

Thrice, he posted on his Instagram three pictures. In the first, he, along with Jin and Jungkook, were enjoying themselves in the snow; in the second, he was spotted clicking pictures of Jin, while in the third, he was clicking the picture of Jin from the camera.

As Jimin posted it, fans could not get enough and expressed how elated they were that Jimin is missing Jin so much. They also wondered how many pictures the members must have for each other. Many also wish the trio to be in the same camp as both Jungkook and Jimin will enlist in the military soon.

They also stated that even before the enlistment, the bond that Jin and Jimin share has gone highly underrated among fans, and now it's getting the hype it should be getting.

See how fans are reacting as Set Me Free Pt.2 singer posted the pictures on Instagram wishing Jin a happy birthday.

Here are some fan reactions:

It has been reported by the South Korean media outlet Dispatch that both Jungkook and Like Crazy singer will enlist for their mandatory military service on December 12, 2023.