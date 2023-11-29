"Legendary": Fans rejoice as Jimin's Like Crazy becomes only solo by K-soloist and most streamed Korean song on Spotify Wrapped Top Tracks of 2023

On November 29, 2023, Spotify unveiled the "Top Tracks of 2023" for Spotify Wrapped, which included BTS' Jimin's Like Crazy. The track was the only solo song by a K-soloist to be featured in the list. Like Crazy also ranked as the third most-streamed song by an Asian artist and ranked at No. 41 overall.

Every year, the streaming platform releases Spotify Wrapped, giving fans a glimpse of their top artists, songs, and album genres of the year.

As Like Crazy by Jimin became one of the most streamed Korean songs and the only solo song by a Korean artist to be featured in the Top Tracks of 2023, fans were immensely proud of the singer and took to social media to congratulate him.

"Congratulations Jimin": Fans proud of the idol for his latest feat

The singer released his much-awaited solo debut album FACE in March 2023, and within less than a year its main track Like Crazy became one of the top tracks of this year, showcasing the idol's hard work, mesmerizing vocals, and global influence.

Like Crazy is the only solo song by a Korean soloist to be featured in the aforementioned list, landing at No. 41 on Spotify Wrapped's Top Tracks of 2023.

Meanwhile, Jimin is also the most consumed artist on Spotify in South Korea this year, once again highlighting the impact of the idol.

His album's main track Like Crazy has also been added to Spotify's "Today's Top Hits Present Best Hits Song of 2023" playlist, further filling fans with pride and elation. They flooded social media platforms like Twitter to praise as they reacted to Jimin's Like Crazy becoming the only solo and most-streamed song by a Korean soloist to be added to the Top Tracks of 2023 for Spotify Wrapped.

Meanwhile, fellow group member Jungkook, the golden maknae of the group, achieved success with Seven (explicit version) in collaboration with Lattoo. The song ranked at number 4 on the Top Tracks of 2023 playlist. Fans were delighted about Jungkook's achievement as well.

On the same day, the Set Me Free Pt.2 singer was also awarded the Best Male Artist award at the 2023 MAMA Awards. He shared a heartfelt letter on the South Korean social media platform Weverse, expressing his gratitude to fans. Translated by X user @miiniyoongs he said:

"Today, we received so many precious awards. I sincerely thank the armys who have always continuously cheered us on and loved us. I'll work and try my best to show you better music and stages/performances. Thank you once again and I love you."

Fans wish to see Jimin achieve several other feats in the future.