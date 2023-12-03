Recently, BTS' Jimin became the first and only Asian artist in history to achieve Music Canada Gold Certification, RIAJ platinum certification, RIAA certification, and the No.1 spot on the Billboard Hot 100.

The Set Me Free Pt.2 singer recently released his debut solo album FACE, featuring six tracks, including Like Crazy as the lead track. In recognition of his lead track, Like Crazy, selling over one million units, the Recording Industry Association of America (RIAA) awarded Jimin with an RIAA certification on November 30, 2023.

The RIAA certification makes Jimin the third Korean soloist to receive this honor after PSY and Jungkook. As soon as the fans learned about Jimin's latest achievement as the first and only Asian artist to receive four distinct accolades, they took to social media to express their excitement. One fan tweeted:

"Congratulations": Fans praise Jimin for his latest feat

Fans couldn't be more proud as Jimin has become the first and only Asian solo artist in history to achieve four remarkable feats, including the No.1 position on Billboard Hot 100, The Recording Industry Association of Japan, Recording Industry Association of America, and Music Canada Gold Certification.

The Set Me Free Pt.2 singer became the first Korean soloist to receive a platinum certification from the Recording Industry Association of Japan for surpassing the 250,000 sales unit mark with his foreign album FACE in Japan in April.

After the release of his debut album, the singer reached the No.1 position on the Billboard Hot 100 with his lead track Like Crazy, making him the first Korean soloist to do so. He was awarded the Gold Single certification in August for Like Crazy, the first solo Korean song to achieve this feat in the last ten years.

The Set Me Free Pt.2 singer is the first and only Asian solo artist to achieve all four milestones, and fans are celebrating this achievement on social media. They are also elated that the singer is being recognized for the hard work he put into his solo album.

See how fans are reacting to the BTS member becoming the first Asian soloist to receive Music Canada Gold Certification, RIAJ platinum certification, RIAA certification, and the No.1 spot on the Billboard Hot 100:

The BTS member has also shown the behind-the-scenes and the making of his debut album FACE through his first-ever solo documentary, Production Diary.

Bighit Entertainment has confirmed that the Like Crazy singer has started the process of enlistment for his military service. They will soon reveal more details to fans.