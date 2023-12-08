"Don't cross the line": BTS' Jungkook calls out Sasaengs allegedly waiting in front of his house in recent Weverse live, leaving fans enraged

On December 8, 2023, BTS' Jungkook took to the South Korean social media platform Weverse, where he conducted his last live broadcast before his military enlistment.

Bighit Entertainment has confirmed through a press release on Weverse that the idol is set to enlist for his military service and stated,

"RM, Jimin, V, and Jung Kook will fulfill their required time with the military by enlisting in the army. RM and V will be enlisting according to their respective procedures, while Jimin and Jung Kook are scheduled to enlist together."

As he started his Weverse live, he called out some Saesangs (obsessive fans) on how they keep following him outside his house and everywhere possible. Subsequently, fans were elated that he called them out, asking them not to cross the line. They reacted, saying:

"Sasaengs deserve hell": Fans feel proud that Jungkook strongly boycotted the obsessive fans

In South Korea, there is a toxic fan culture where obsessive fans, also called Saesangs, are known for following their favorite K-Pop idol or actor.

While heading to his house, Jungkook was on live on Weverse and spotted some Saesangs still following him outside. He noticed them and stated that they should not come here, cursed the obsessed fans with the word "b@stard" as they continued to encroach upon the privacy and personal space of the idol.

The golden maknae stated, as translated by the user @btstanniies:

"Even nowadays there are sasaengs in front of my house, that's enough coming, you b@stards. Don't cross the line, you creep."

The idol was furious and said they should not cross the line and stay within their limit.

Soon, the clip from Weverse live went viral on social media, where fans were over the moon that the idol stood up for himself. They were happy the golden maknae swore at them and showed them their place. Fans were also pleased that the obsessive fans would feel guilty for invading his privacy and expressed that the golden maknae should continue to call out the Saesangs on different occasions.

Check out how fans react as BTS' Jungkook calls out Sasaengs, allegedly waiting in front of his house in a recent Weverse live, leaving fans enraged.

Meanwhile, Jungkook also talked about how he will miss his pet dog Bam and revealed how he picked him up when he was alone. As translated by the user @christa7, he stated,

"There was a puppy who was in the corner and he wasn't getting any milk from his mother, and I said 'I'll take him."

"He got carsick on the way up and threw up in the car."

He also revealed that he's planning to make an Instagram account for his pet dog, Bam, in 2025.

Jungkook is set to enlist for his mandatory military service together with Jimin on December 12, 2023, as per the reports by the South Korean media outlet Dispatch. Meanwhile, members RM and V will enlist on December 11, 2023.

The four members are the last of BTS to enlist in the military.