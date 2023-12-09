"This is HUGEEE!!!!": Fans rejoice as Jungkook features in Billboard's list of Greatest Pop Stars of 2023

On December 9, 2023, Billboard added Jungkook to its list of its Greatest Pop Stars of 2023. The outlet further stated that he didn't make it to the Top 10 of the aforementioned list because he released all his solo songs and his hit album in the second half of the year.

Every year, Billboard publishes a list of the Greatest Pop Stars. This year, the inclusion of BTS' golden maknae's name made fans proud. They were elated that the Standing Next To You singer had achieved this feat due to his hard work and congratulated him for the same.

"Giant pop star" - Fans praise Jungkook for his latest feat

As Billboard selected the Standing Next To You singer as one of the Greatest Pop Stars in 2023, they highlighted his impact, stating:

The BTS alum had earned some solo success pre-2023, but it was quickly dwarfed by 'Seven,' the frisky Latto collab that debuted atop the Hot 100, topped the Global 200 for (sure enough) seven weeks and generally confirmed that Jung Kook was here to stay as a solo star.

The outlet further described his contribution to the Pop industry and listed his top hits. Among these were 3D with Jack Harlow, Standing Next to You, his album Golden, the Standing Next to You remix with Usher, and more.

As soon as fans learned about this significant feat achieved by Jungkook, they took to social media and hailed him for achieving the same with only a single debut album, which released in November. They were proud of the massive success Jungkook has achieved this year and reacted to the same on social media platforms like Twitter.

They stated that they would "never forget" this feat and hailed him as a "giant pop star." They also hoped that he would be part of the top 10 in next year's list.

Meanwhile, the outlet also explained why Jungkook was not in the top 10 of the list of Biggest Pop Stars of 2023, which has not been released yet. They stated:

"Jung Kook really only came on in the second half of the year — so if he keeps up the momentum going into 2024, he could be a major top 10 contender in next year’s rankings."

Other popular artists included in the publication's list of Greatest Pop Stars in 2023 were Sabrina Carpenter, Shakira, Travis Scott, Troye Sivan, and more.

The Standing Next to You singer is set to enlist for his mandatory military service on December 13, 2023, as per the reports by the South Korean media outlet, Dispatch.