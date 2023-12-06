On December 6, 2023, The New York Times selected BTS' Jimin, the first Korean solo artist to top the Billboard Hot 100 list of 20 Things That Happened for the first time in 2023. The media outlet titled the list as,

"TURNING POINTS. 20 Things That Happened for the First Time in 2023. A series of surprising and serious events and trends that were unprecedented until now."

Soon, the list went viral on social media about the Like Crazy singer's name on it. Fans rejoiced about the fact that he's the only K-Pop soloist to hit No.1 on the Billboard Hot 100 and that too with his debut album, with fans celebrating by calling Jimin:

"HISTORY MAKER"

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

"PROUD OF YOU": Fans celebrate Jimin's latest feat on social media

The Set Me Free Pt.2 singer released his much-awaited debut album, FACE, on March 24, 2023, featuring six tracks, with Like Crazy as the main track. As soon as the idol's album and the music videos for his album's songs, including Like Crazy and Set Me Free Pt.2, were released, they broke and created many records.

Like Crazy topped the Billboard Hot 100 on April 8, 2023, within two weeks of his debut album's release, making him the first K-Pop and BTS member to hit No.1 on the Billboard Hot 100, showcasing his global power and influence.

The New York Times recognized this achievement, adding it to their list of the 20 things that happened for the first time in 2023,

"Jimin becomes the first Korean solo artist to top the charts. Jimin, best known as a member of the K-pop group BTS, became the first South Korean solo artist to top Billboard’s Hot 100 with his hit “Like Crazy” in April. The weekly rankings reflect the most popular songs in the United States across genres"

As soon as fans became aware of the recognition by The New York Times, they celebrated it, taking to social media to express pride in how the idol consistently creates new records and breaks others.

Some of the fan reactions to the news are given below:

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Meanwhile, Jimin has been confirmed to enlist for his mandatory military service, as announced by Big Hit Entertainment through a press release on Weverse. The agency stated,

"RM, Jimin, V, and Jung Kook will fulfill their required time in the military by enlisting in the army. RM and V will enlist according to their respective procedures, while Jimin and Jung Kook are scheduled to enlist together."

Moreover, the singer has also released his first-ever solo documentary, Production Diary, where he showcased behind-the-scenes and the making of his debut album, FACE.

The Like Crazy singer is reportedly set to enlist for his mandatory military service on December 11, as reported by the South Korean media outlet Dispatch.