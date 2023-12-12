"FASHION KING": Fans react as Vogue Poland names Jimin as one of the 5 Best Dressed Men of 2023

On December 12, 2023, Vogue Poland featured BTS' Jimin as one of the 5 Best Dressed Men of 2023 leaving the Set Me Free Pt.2 singer's fans proud.

The aforementioned outlet also featured other four famous personalities including Ncuti Gatwa, Jeremy Allen White, Stormzy, and Troye Sivan. As the fans read the compliments about the Set Me Free Pt.2 singer in the outlet's article, they took to social media to describe the singer as the ultimate Fashion King and tweeted:

"FASHION ICON": Fans are proud of Jimin for being selected as one of the best dressed men of 2023

In addition to listing Jimin as one of the top five stylish men of 2023, the aforementioned publication highlighted the charm and personality of the Like Crazy singer. The outlet highlighted how South Korean pop stars are making waves in the fashion industry, conquering the European and North American fashion worlds.

They noted the increasing influence of Korean personalities in the fashion world. The outlet stated the following about Jimin:

"Jimin from the band BTS, the hero of the April cover of South Korean Vogue, became the face of Dior's spring collection. When he got out of the limousine, an incredible scream was heard before entering the Paris show (Dior Homme, fall-winter 2023-2024), and Jimin's name was chanted."

They further described the idol's look from the aforementioned event and stated:

"The Korean's Instagram is followed by almost 53 million fans. He watched the Dior show in a beautiful, elegant, yet informal, monochromatic styling in the color of coffee with milk - a shade that is one of the interpretations of the typical Dior gray. The look consisted of a simple suit, a light turtleneck and shoes combining the shape of a boot with a rubber boot on a tractor sole."

The outlet further described the idol's Dior campaign and stated:

"The Dior campaign, with Jimin as the main character, combines boyish gentleness with masculine seriousness, merges ornateness with simple, and sometimes even modest, grandpa elegance."

Soon, fans took to social media, stating that the idol truly ruled the fashion world in 2023. Sales of the companies Dior and Tiffany & Co. attest to this, as does the fact that he raised their Earned Media Value with each event he attended or new campaign he launched on behalf of the businesses.

Fans are proud and ecstatic about the Like Crazy singer's achievements in the fashion and beauty world. Check out how they are reacting as Vogue Poland names the idol one of the 5 Best Dressed Men of 2023:

The Like Crazy singer enlisted for his mandatory military service on December 12, 2023, alongside Jungkook. Fellow group member J-hope and Suga visited their training camp to bid adieu to the members.