"Find yourself a friend like Sergeant Kim": Fans react as BTS' Jin travels for over seven hours to send off Kim Taehyung and RM to military

On December 11, 2023, BTS' Jin appeared at the training center, bidding adieu to Kim Taehyung and Kim Namjoon for their mandatory military service.

To determine how long it took Jin to get from his military camp to the training center of Kim Taehyung and RM in Nonsan, South Chungcheong Province, South Korea, the user @seokjinism1 tallied the hours Jin took to get there. He traveled over seven hours to reach his destination.

The aforementioned user took to the social media platform X, stating that everyone needs a friend like Jin in their life and tweeted:

"The best forever": Fans are proud how Jin takes care Kim Taehyung , RM and others as the oldest member of the group

The round trip from Jin's military camp to the training center, where Kim Taehyung and Kim Namjoon finished their enlisting process, took more than seven hours, according to the user @seokjinism1, who shared screenshots of the Google Maps route that showed Jin's journey from Yeoncheon-gun to the Nonsan training center in South Chungcheong Province.

"Seokjin probably travelled around 7 hours in total yesterday to see off Namjoon and Kim Taehyung It takes 3 1/2 hours to drive from Yeoncheon-gun to Nonsan and then he went back to his base in 5th division same day. And now he might see Jungkook and Jimin since their division is the same."

The same user also determined the time he traveled when fellow group member j-hope was enlisting for his mandatory military service and he had to travel for over four to five hours at that time. The user also revealed that he used his vacation time to see his members off which is a very precious act and stated:

"He travelled 4-5 hours for Hobi when he enlisted. On both occasions he used his vacation time which is very precious to a military man."

As soon as other fans learned about how much effort Jin has been putting in for the other members of the group, they were emotional. They stated that the Epiphany singer has always been a kind-hearted Hyung (older brother in the South Korean language) and never fails to take care of his younger members including Kim Taehyung, Jimin, Jungkook, and others.

It has also been reported that both Jungkook and Jimin will be joining the fifth division of the military and Jin might be there to receive them as he was not present at the training center of the golden maknae and Jimin when they enlisted for their mandatory military service on December 12, 2023.

Check out how fans are reacting as BTS' Jin travels for over seven hours to send off Kim Taehyung and RM to the military:

Jin is expected to discharge from his mandatory military duty in June 2024 while the group is reportedly set to reunite in 2025 following the completion of all the members military duty.