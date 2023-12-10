"That day has finally come": BTS' Kim Namjoon pens a heartfelt farewell letter ahead of his enlistment, leaving fans emotional

On December 10, BTS' Kim Namjoon took to South Korean social media platform Weverse to share a heartfelt and lengthy letter for his fans ahead of his mandatory military enlistment.

BTS' agency, Bighit Entertainment, previously confirmed that the leader of the group will be enlisting for his military service through a press release on Weverse. The agency stated:

"RM, Jimin, V, and Jung Kook will fulfill their required time in the military by enlisting in the army. RM and V will be enlisting according to their respective procedures while Jimin and Jung Kook are scheduled to enlist together."

In his Weverse letter, the idol shared how he's going to spend his time in the military during the eighteen months of training and what he is feeling right now. He started off his letter by writing that the day had finally come.

"It's probably your love": Fans can't get enough of Kim Namjoon's letter

In his shared his heartfelt letter on Weverse, Kim Namjoon shared that he wanted to convey numerous words, but with the situation now at his doorstep, he finds himself unable to speak. He expressed his elation at being part of the group and stated:

"I was so happy to live as a member of BTS for the past ten years. I've been saying it like a habit (mantra) all along, the end is just another new beginning! I have no doubt that something else good will be waiting for us once this passes."

He further elaborated on how Jin and J-Hope have handled enlisting before him and how it gives him the courage to follow their path. He described that during these eighteen months, he wishes to learn and prays that the love of ARMYs will be there for him once he comes back, stating:

"I believe that these 18 months, whether long or short, will be a time of unfamiliar and new inspiration and learning for all of us. It may be scary, but during this vague time, the fact that there is something to look forward to and long for, is there anything else more comforting? It’ll be my job/duty, but perhaps it’s your love that will matter."

Soon, fans became emotional after reading Kim Namjoon's letter, and they could not comprehend how they were going to let him go. They stated that the idol's love language of writing long letters never ceases to mesmerize them.

Kim Namjoon also elaborated on what kind of person he wants to be for his fans and stated:

"As someone who will always be remembered by someone, and a person who is awaited, although it may be lonely and solitary at times it seems like my heart is already filled with that love. I hope I can be that kind of person to you too."

He further wrote:

"Our time, love, and sincerity speak for our future more than the words lingering in countless ears.I always wanted to be a person who seems close even when I am not by your side."

Kim Namjoon concluded his letter by bidding goodbye to fans.

As per South Korean media outlet Dispatch, Kim Taehyung and Kim Namjoon are set to enlist on December 11, 2023.