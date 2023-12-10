"WITH TAEJOON UNTIL THE END" trends worldwide on X as fans send in best wishes ahead of Kim Taehyung and RM’s enlistment

On December 10, 2023, Kim Taehyung and Kim Namjoon started trending on the internet, as there has been a report by South Korean media outlet Dispatch that the duo are set to enlist tomorrow (December 11, 2023).

In South Korea, every able-bodied male citizen has to enlist for mandatory military service between the ages of 18 and 31 and is thus provided with their respective departments.

Now that Kim Taehyung and Kim Namjoon are reported to enlist tomorrow, fans are enthusiastically trending on social media "WITH TAEJOON UNTIL THE END" to showcase their love and support for the idols.

ARMYs are willing to wait for Kim Taehyung and Kim Namjoon

As previously confirmed by Big Hit Entertainment through a press release, both Kim Taehyung and Kim Namjoon are set to enlist for their mandatory military service. The agency stated:

"RM, Jimin, V, and Jung Kook will fulfill their required time in the military by enlisting in the army. RM and V will be enlisting according to their respective procedures while Jimin and Jung Kook are scheduled to enlist together."

Kim Taehyung and Kim Namjoon are reportedly set to enlist for their mandatory military service on the same day, and fans worldwide are expressing melancholy.

Fans are sharing their overwhelming emotions through meaningful updates on social media, wishing the duo a healthy diet, productive time, and success in facing challenges during their military duty.

Kim Taehyung has previously assured fans that he will handle difficulties well, as he applied for one of the challenging units, the Special Mission Unit at Capital Defense Command.

Fans are both proud and worried, wishing for their desire for his safety and well-being. Kim Namjoon is reported to be serving as an active-duty soldier.

The trending hashtag "WITH TAEJOON UNTIL THE END" is circulating globally as fans send their best wishes ahead of V and RM's enlistment.

Meanwhile, the Love Me Again singer was recently featured on the South Korean variety show Running Man, where he impressed everyone with his humor, visuals, and acting skills. The idol reportedly contributed to increasing the viewership of the episode.

Kim Namjoon made his last appearance in a Weverse live session with the three other members of the group, including V, Jimin, and Jungkook.

They bid farewell to fans and requested that fans not come to the training center, as other soldiers and their family members will also be present to bid adieu to their loved ones.

BTS is set to reunite as a group in 2025.