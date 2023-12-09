"The sincerity that is embedded in his soul": Fans react as Park Seo-joon narrates how he is grateful to Kim Taehyung

On December 8, 2023, Park Seo-joon and Na PD wished Kim Taehyung for his birthday in advance as the Love Me Again singer is currently gearing up to enlist for his mandatory military service. As per reports from the South Korean media outlet, Dispatch, the idol is set to enlist on December 11 and his birthday falls on December 30.

Hence, the duo baked a cake and prepared a heart-shaped dinner for the Love Me Again singer to celebrate his birthday in advance.

Expand Tweet

In videos that surfaced online, Park Seo-joon stated how grateful he is to Kim Taehyung for reaching out to him to learn about acting and mentioned that he let him live in his house for a few months.

Fans were touched as they heard about V's bond with Park Seo-joon and reacted to the same on social media.

Expand Tweet

"What a friendship": Fans react to Kim Taehyung's bond with Park Seo-joon

Expand Tweet

Park Seo-joon described how he met Kim Taehyung on the set of Hwarang and stated that V reached out to him to learn more about acting. He mentioned that he felt grateful to Kim Taehyung for this. He expressed why he was grateful to Kim Taehyung and as translated by X user @taeguide, he said:

"In fact, when Na pd demanded me to think of what I am thankful to Taehyung for, I tried so hard (kidding). Actually, the friendship we have now was able to be formed because Taehyung reached out to us. Since there is a big age gap among us, without Hwarang (it wouldn't be possible for us to meet)."

Park Seo-joon stated that V was keen to learn about acting and that he would call him and recite lines over a call. The Itaewon Class actor stated that he felt grateful to V for thinking of him as someone who would be able to teach him.

Soon, fans began appreciating V for not being afraid of anyone's judgment and hailed him for asking for help when needed. They took to social media and expressed that they loved the cordial bond that Park Seo-joon and Kim Taehyung share.

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

He also described how when his house was under renovation, V extended a helping hand to him and asked him to live with him. As translated by the X user @taeguide, he said:

"One more thing I’m thankful to Taehyung for is that when I was renovating my house they said it would take 4 months so I was troubled because I had nowhere else to stay and so when I asked Taehyung for help he generously let me live with him for 2 months and I didn’t have to pay extra for a separate accommodation."

V is set to enlist for his mandatory military service on December 11, 2023, as per reports by the South Korean media outlet, Dispatch.