On December 7, 2023, BTS' Kim Namjoon shared a story on his Instagram, showing fans the signed album and the heartfelt letter he got from THE BOYZ's Eric.

The rising K-pop group THE BOYZ has recently released their second full-length album, PHANTASY Pt.2 Sixth Sense, on November 20, 2023. The album features six songs, including Watch It, Bad Luck, Escape, Honey, Rat in the Trap, and Crying & Laughter.

As soon as the fans saw the story of Kim Namjoon tagging the rookie group's official account and Eric's message on it, they were over the moon. They were pleased that RM was still guiding his juniors to success. Upon seeing the BTS rapper's story, one fan tweeted:

"Indeed the godfather"

"NOBODY TOLD ME THEY KNOW EACH OTHER": Fans can't get enough of Kim Namjoon's Instagram story

As Kim Namjoon shared THE BOYZ' Eric's signed PHANTASY Pt.2 Sixth Sense album and the letter on his Instagram, fans were both elated and shocked. They wondered why the duo had never made any public appearances together, and after reading Eric's letter, they were certain that the K-pop rapper and singer must have a friendly relationship.

In his signed album, Eric wrote the following heartwarming words for Kim Namjoon, as translated by the user Sethy7:

"RM hyung!” (Please keep an eye on The Boyz in the future!) Hello hyung “This is Eric from The Boyz.”This is our 2nd full-length album~ I've always admired you for a long time and i’ve learnt so much from you hyung”.

He continued,

"Thank you so much for listening to my concerns and giving me a lot of advice ♡ hyung... take care and stay healthy!! I will grow into a better artist!!"

Since the idol referred to RM as "Hyung" (older brother), fans were convinced that the duo share a close bond since, according to South Korean tradition, only close individuals can use the term "Hyung."

The contents of the letter, in which the idol expressed gratitude for Namjoon's advice, astounded fans, who had no idea that RM played such an important role. Fans also expressed their desire to see them together in the future, in public places, saying that a selfie of RM and Eric would suffice as well.

Meanwhile, previously, RM shared a picture of the PHANTASY Pt.2 Sixth Sense, tagging the official Instagram account of THE BOYZ in his story.

Fans would love to see more such wholesome interactions between Kim Namjoon and Eric in the future.