"It's so ridiculous": Fans defend THE BOYZ's Hyunjae following the controversy of him allegedly forcing Jacob to eat shrimp

On September 20, THE BOYZ's Hyunjae, Jacob, and Younghoon, kickstarted a live stream on Weverse to spend some time with their fans while enjoying their meal. As fans enjoyed the members having a chat while they ate their dinner, many paused at a certain instance where Hyunjae insisted that Jacob should try the shrimp that they had ordered.

Given that it was previously revealed that Jacob has a shrimp allergy, many netizens were concerned for the idol's safety when THE BOYZ's Hyunjae insisted that he should eat it.

However, following the live stream, the incident blew up on the internet, causing much backlash towards the idol for supposedly forcing the other into an allergic reaction.

Some even took it to the length of calling him an 'attempted murderer'. Following the same, fans were naturally angered and expressed that the incident was nothing more than an evident joke shared between the two idols.

Fans call out netizens for shedding bad light on THE BOYZ's Hyunjae for his harmless joke towards Jacob

As the three members, THE BOYZ's Hyunjae, Jacob, and Younghoon, kickstarted their Weverse live stream, they started off eating their dinner with a variety of food items spread across the table. As they continued to make small conversations while enjoying their food, there was an instance when Hyunjae asked Jacob to try the shrimp that they had ordered.

When Jacob declined saying that he might get an allergic reaction, Hyunjae countered it by saying that he'd take responsibility or that he could try eating it at the hospital. While Younghoon momentarily stepped into the conversation asking why should he try it out, Hyunjae replied saying that Jacob had tried it many times before.

To this, Jacob replied that the reaction might come off suddenly and the recovery shot for the same is quite painful.

After Younghoon once again entered the conversation to state that it would be concerning if he immediately started to choke or have an allergic reaction to the shrimp, the conversation died.

However, netizens who witnessed the same were quite concerned about the persistence of THE BOYZ's Hyunjae and criticized him for his behavior. As negative comments towards the idol flooded the internet, fans defended him, saying that it was a casual and light-hearted joke.

Given that Jacob, too, laughed along with Hyunjae on the joke, fans expressed that netizens need to understand that the kind of relationship that THE BOYZ members share with each other isn't fully unveiled to the members. They stated that the supposed offensive incident could've been an everyday joke for them given the years of relationship they've shared with each other.

Since Jacob himself didn't take much offense or react heavily to the same, fans expressed that netizens shouldn't blow things out of proportion since it could harm the idol's image unnecessarily.