What is rappel training? Fans appreciate BTS' V’s determination as they speculate the singer applying as a special rental to overcome fear of heights

On December 1, the South Korean media outlet News1 reported that the BTS' V’s have applied for rappel training as a special rental at many defense stations to overcome their fear of heights following their mandatory military service.

The aforementioned claim by the media outlet is not confirmed by Bighit Entertainment and is only restricted to mere speculation among fans. Since V has been selected for the Special Mission Unit at the Capital Defense Command, he has to train for the activities that require an individual to jump or work through heights.

Rapelling is the process of going down or climbing a steep or gentle slope by holding onto a rope at different heights. In the military, soldiers have to undergo extensive training, and rapelling helps strengthen their physical and mental well-being.

"He can conquer any fears of obstacles": Fans are proud as they speculate BTS' V will try rapelling to overcome his fear of heights

It should be noted that BTS' V is afraid of heights, and if one wants to get selected for the Special Unit Mission at the Capital Defense Command, they should not have that kind of fear. Many fans speculate that V must have applied for rappel training as a special regiment to overcome his fear of heights.

Since Big Hit Entertainment has not confirmed the aforementioned outlet's claims, fans still believe Kim Taehyung is the kind of person who will even undergo intense training like rappelling to get over his fears and face challenges head-on.

Fans of BTS' V are well aware of the fact that SDT (Special Unit Mission of Capital Defense Command) involves counter-terrorism activities, guarding important figures, arresting military criminals, and relief activities. The unit will undoubtedly require extensive training, including special police martial arts, building, and helicopter rappelling.

These extensive training sessions are conducted after trainees begin their military service, so fans speculate that the idol might have trained for it before joining the military, already prepared for any challenging situation.

However, even if BTS' V learns about it in the military, fans are proud that he will overcome his fear of heights and claim victory over it.

Even the news about him learning rappelling has been creating a chaotic atmosphere on social media, where fans believe that he is a responsible person who knows not to hide his shortcomings and instead faces them. They consider him an inspiration and wish him a healthy stay in the military.

BTS' V is set to enlist for his mandatory military service on December 11, 2023, as per reports published by the South Korean media outlet Dispatch.