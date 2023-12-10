"OUR BRIGHTEST STAR V": Fans react to BTS' Kim Taehyung emerging as winner of Running Man, marking his final TV appearance before enlisting

On December 10, 2023, “BRIGHTEST STAR V” started trending on social media following BTS' Kim Taehyung's recent appearance on the South Korean variety program Running Man, where he emerged as the winner in several games on the show.

Running Man is a South Korean variety entertaining show. The description of the show, provided by MyDramalist, reads:

"In each episode, the members must compete in a series of games and missions to win the race. As they fight to win prizes and avoid penalties, the members show their chemistry with each other and the celebrity guests that occasionally join."

Fans are proud of Taehyung as the Love Me Again singer emerged as the winner in the games after he made his appearance on the Running Man on December 3. They are currently trending the hashtag “Brightest Star V” to celebrate it.

Fans flex about BTS' Kim Taehyung's gaming skills

If someone has been following Kim Taehyung for a long time, they must be aware of the exceptional gaming skills of the singer, which he developed by playing various video games with his group during Run BTS. In those games, hardly anyone could beat him in physical and mental challenges.

On December 3, 2023, BTS' Kim Taehyung appeared on Running Man alongside the South Korean actor Yoo Seung-ho. He played multiple games and emerged as the winner in the Tazza game and other games, solidifying his position as the ultimate winner of the show. Even during the Caramel game, the idol did not let his competitive spirit waver and played with much enthusiasm.

Since the idol is reported to be enlisting for his mandatory military service on December 11, fans are celebrating his achievement on social media. This marks his last appearance on the aforementioned variety show before joining the military. They are both proud and ecstatic, recognizing that hard work and luck are on the idol's side.

Meanwhile, on December 10, the Love Me Again singer also unveiled the latest pictures of his shaved head, stating how he always wanted to try out the shaved head look while wearing black sunglasses. The idol also posted pictures where the Celine team was celebrating his birthday in advance, as on December 30, when his birthday falls, he will be in the military.

Fans are both emotional and proud of Kim Taehyung, as he is set to enlist for mandatory military service and opted for the Special Unit Mission at the Capital Defense Command, the only unit in South Korea under the direct command of the President. The unit is known for handling counter-terrorism operations.

Along with Kim Taehyung, BTS leader Kim Namjoon is also set to enlist for his mandatory military service on December 11, 2023, as per reports published by South Korean media outlet Dispatch.