On December 10, 2023, Kim Taehyung took to Instagram, sharing a series of pictures of his shaved head and how he was celebrating his departure ahead of military enlistment.

It has earlier been confirmed by Bighit Entertainment that the Love Me Again singer is set to enlist for his mandatory military service and stated:

"RM, Jimin, V, and Jung Kook will fulfill their required time in the military by enlisting in the army. RM and V will be enlisting according to their respective procedures while Jimin and Jung Kook are scheduled to enlist together."

As the Love Me Again singer shared the latest pictures of his shaved head, fans were emotional. They are stating that it's the saddest countdown ever that they have to go through, and one fan tweeted:

"I feel sick": Fans are sad about Kim Taehyung's military enlistment

It was earlier reported by the South Korean media outlet Dispatch that Kim Taehyung would enlist on December 11, 2023, and now the idol has confirmed it through his Instagram story. He captioned one of his pictures as D-1, counting the days until his mandatory military enlistment.

In a series of Instagram stories, he showcased his shaved head and black sunglasses, expressing that it was a dream look he had wanted for a long time. He captioned one story:

"It was my dream... A shaved head and sunglasses look... I wanted to try it someday, and (I think) it worked out quite well/I liked it."

He also shared pictures from his advanced birthday celebration featuring a holiday cake while proudly displaying his shaved hair on the Instagram story.

As soon as the fans saw Kim Tae-hyung's latest Instagram stories, they were astonished and emotional, acknowledging that they knew this day would come. They expressed that time was passing quickly and hoped that the idol would have a healthy and productive time in the military.

Check out how fans are reacting as Kim Taehyung shares photos of his shaved head ahead of his reported enlistment starting tomorrow.

Meanwhile, Kim Taehyung also shared a picture of a cake with SDT written on it. The idol is set to join the Special Mission Unit (Special Task Force) at Army Capital Defense Command, an anti-terrorism unit under the direct control of the President. Fans are both proud and emotional about the idol joining this unit.

It has also been reported by the South Korean media outlet Dispatch that Kim Namjoon will enlist on the same day as V, which is December 11, 2023.