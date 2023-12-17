"Suits our king": Jimin X Dior & Tiffany & Co features on list of 10 Best Fashion Collaborations Of 2023 That Redefined Style by AUGUSTMAN

On December 15, 2023, the media outlet, AUGUSTMAN featured BTS' Jimin's collaborations with Dior, Tiffany & Co. in 10 Best Fashion Collaborations of 2023 leaving the idol's fans proud and elated.

The Set Me Free Pt.2 singer was announced as the global ambassador for the French multinational luxury fashion house Dior in January 2023 and was announced as the brand ambassador for Tiffany & Co. in March 2023.

As soon as the fans became aware that the Set Me Free Pt.2 singer was featured in the 10 Best Fashion Collaborations of 2023 That Redefined Style list, they were over the moon and took to social media complimenting the Like Crazy singer and one user tweeted:

Fans react as Dior & Tiffany & Co ranks one of the 10 Best Fashion Collaborations Of 2023 That Redefined Style by AUGUSTMAN (Image via X)

Fans are proud of the BTS' Jimin for being featured in the aforementioned list

Expand Tweet

As the BTS member was featured in the 10 Best Fashion Collaborations of 2023 that Redefined Style, the aforementioned outlet stated the following words about the Set Me Free Pt.2 singer:

"Jimin emerged as another fashion icon with dual ambassadorships from luxury titans Dior and Tiffany & Co. In January 2023, Dior officially announced Jimin as their global brand ambassador, a testament to his impeccable fashion sense."

The outlet further elaborated on the history between the idol and Dior and stated:

"The partnership traces back to 2019 when Dior menswear designer Kim Jones curated stage outfits for BTS's Love Yourself: Speak Yourself tour. Jimin's stunning presence as Dior's ambassador at the 2023 Paris Men's Fashion Week was hailed by fashion critics and enthusiasts worldwide."

The AUGUSTMAN also stated about the Jimin and Tiffany & Co and stated:

"Adding another jewel to his crown, Jimin also graced Tiffany & Co.'s campaigns, adorning their exquisite charms."

As soon as fans read about the idol being praised for his collaborations and being included in the list of the most redefined styles of 2023, they were filled with pride. They stated that these features are proof that the idol is indeed a fashion icon and listed a plethora of compliments for the Set Me Free Pt.2 singer.

Fans react as Jimin's Dior & Tiffany & Co ranks one of the 10 Best Fashion Collaborations Of 2023 That Redefined Style by AUGUSTMAN (Image via X)

Check out how fans are reacting as the Set Me Free Pt.2 singer was featured in the X Dior & Tiffany & Co, ranking among the 10 Best Fashion Collaborations of 2023 that Redefined Style by AUGUSTMAN:

Fans react as Dior & Tiffany & Co ranks one of the 10 Best Fashion Collaborations Of 2023 That Redefined Style by AUGUSTMAN (Image via X)

Fans react as Dior & Tiffany & Co ranks one of the 10 Best Fashion Collaborations Of 2023 That Redefined Style by AUGUSTMAN (Image via X)

Fans react as Dior & Tiffany & Co ranks one of the 10 Best Fashion Collaborations Of 2023 That Redefined Style by AUGUSTMAN (Image via X)

Fans react as Dior & Tiffany & Co ranks one of the 10 Best Fashion Collaborations Of 2023 That Redefined Style by AUGUSTMAN (Image via X)

Fans react as Dior & Tiffany & Co ranks one of the 10 Best Fashion Collaborations Of 2023 That Redefined Style by AUGUSTMAN (Image via X)

Fans react as Dior & Tiffany & Co ranks one of the 10 Best Fashion Collaborations Of 2023 That Redefined Style by AUGUSTMAN (Image via X)

Fans react as Jimin's Dior & Tiffany & Co ranks one of the 10 Best Fashion Collaborations Of 2023 That Redefined Style by AUGUSTMAN (Image via X)

Meanwhile, the Set Me Free Pt.2 singer has also increased social media engagement and earned media value for both Dior and Tiffany & Co. He has significantly boosted sales for the two brands, with the endorsed product often selling out.

Jimin enlisted for his mandatory military service on December 12, 2023, alongside fellow BTS member Jungkook. The Like Crazy singer is expected to be discharged from his mandatory military service in 2025 after serving over eighteen months.