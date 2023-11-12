"Even biggest luxury brands can rise to new heights if they choose the right ambassador":Jimin boosts Dior's share price to $845, highest in 31 years

On November 11, 2023, the Vietnamese media outlet reported on BTS' Jimin's influence on the French luxury brand Dior, highlighting the singer's role in a significant increase in the brand's share price, reaching $845 and the highest in the past thirty-one years.

Jimin was recently announced as the global ambassador for the brand in January 2023, and since then, the brand has experienced a surge in product sales and heightened social media engagement.

Upon learning of the latest data published by the above outlet, fans expressed immense pride. They took to social media, showcasing how the selection of the exemplary ambassador can propel even the most prominent luxury brand to new heights.

Expand Tweet

"Chose the best global ambassador": Fans celebrating Jimin's Influence

Expand Tweet

As Jimin's Dior Spring 2024 campaign is in full swing across several European, American, and Asian countries, fans worldwide can observe massive billboards, displays, and advertisements in upscale malls, Dior and fashion stores, and various other areas.

According to the outlet mentioned above, Jimin has catapulted Dior into becoming one of the most discussed brands in the market. He did it both financially and socially. From garnering the highest engagement on their social media posts featuring Jimin to improving its financial status, he has also propelled the French brand's share price to an all-time high, reaching the highest stock market share price of $845.00 as of January 18, 2023. The outlet's statement is as translated by user PJM_data.

"Regarding the brand's financial situation, according to Investing, one of the world's top three global financial sites- Dior's shares reached an all-time high after Jimin was appointed its new brand ambassador. The brand which has been listed on the stock market since 1992, saw its share price rise to €775.50 on the announcement day (January 16) and reached €789.00 on January 18, marking the highest record in 31 years"

As soon as the fans learned about it, they took to social media to express their views, stating that Dior had chosen the best global ambassador for itself, attributing the positive results to this choice. Many fans rejoiced and mentioned that after reading about the Set Me Free Pt.2 singer's impact on the brand, they felt like sobbing.

Check out how fans are reacting to the idol's influence, which has significantly increased the stock price of Dior and the highest in the past 31 years.

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Moreover, fans also asserted that his impact is extraordinary, and the brand was aware of the singer's immense popularity, which led to his appointment as the global ambassador for the brand.

Meanwhile, the outlet also discussed how influencers and representatives contribute value to the brand, as translated by user PJM_data.

"Representatives and influencers transfer their value to brand communications, and this can happen across all activities, large and small. It's not just a luxurious bag or scarf and it's also the brand that Park Jimin uses. Fans want to get closer to him and at the same time support their idol's actions and so they also become fans of the brand."

Fans hold the idol's influence over brands worldwide in high esteem. The jewelry brand Tiffany & Co has also witnessed a surge in sales and social media engagement since the appointment of the idol as the brand ambassador.

Fans express their commitment to continue supporting the Like Crazy singer's activities.