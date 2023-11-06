"Welcome to hell": BTS' Jimin flaunting his tattoo in pictures posted by his artist leaves internet speechless

BTS' tattoo artist Dong Hwa took to Twitter on Monday, November 6, 2023, to share Jimin's the same on social media. He unveiled shirtless pictures of the idol where Jimin was flaunting his tattoo, which sent fans into a frenzy. While fans know about the idol's tattoos, the new explicit pictures shared by the tattoo artist, created chaos in the fandom.

In the Instagram post, Dong Hwa shared a selfie with the Set Me Free Pt.2 singer followed by six pictures showcasing his tattoo placements. The pictures quickly went viral on social media, and fans couldn't contain their excitement taking to X (formerly Twitter) to share their reactions.

"First ever tattoo in HD": Fans can't get enough of BTS' Jimin's latest pictures

As mentioned earlier, Dong Hwa took to social media to share seven pictures of the Like Crazy singer. The first picture is a selfie of the two making "V" poses with funny expressions and wearing casual winter clothes. While the idol sported a black beanie and hoodie, his tattoo artist was dressed in a simple t-shirt accessorized with a necklace and earrings.

In the other pictures, Dong Hwa unveiled Jimin's tattoos. These included the "NEVERMIND" tattoo underneath his chest and the number 13 on his hands. The singer also has the words "Young" and "Forever" on the back of each of his hands with a moon tattooed on the back of his neck and the word "Youth" behind his ears.

As soon as fans saw the high-definition pictures of the Like Crazy singer's tattoos, they couldn't contain their excitement and took to social media to express themselves.

Initially, fans thought the images were generated using AI and edited but they soon realized it was the idol himself flaunting his tattoos. This eventually led to the fandom going berserk. This marked the first time fans had seen such a close-up of his tattoos, and they were thankful to the tattoo artist for sharing the pictures.

The tattoo artist Dong Hwa also wrote a lengthy caption to his Instagram post. In the caption, he expressed gratitude presumably to other members of the group who got their tattoos done with him.

"Posting this after thinking about it for a long time. I think they are cool musician friends with passion and perseverance that I've seen for a decade. I have known them since before their debut and have worked with the company and members, but unfortunately, I have not often seen them in their busy schedule," his caption read.

It added:

"Working with them had some big and small problems, but my unwavering support has never changed. Of the many works I did with them, I'm posting a picture of the tattoo I did with Jimin. Please only focus on the positive side, J.M. @dx2ta2 #jimin #jimintattoo #BTS #jungkook."

Fans also started speculating that he might have done tattoos for other members including Jungkook, Kim Namjoon, and others. They showered praise on the Like Crazy singer and his tattoo artist's cordial friendship stating that Jimin himself is a work of art.

The idol's Dior Spring Campaign is currently in progress worldwide and has his pictures for the brand displayed on huge billboards, displays, malls, and fashion stores in several Asian, European, and African countries.