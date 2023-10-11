“So relatable”: Fans react to BTS' Namjoon showing the state of his house while living alone during the latest Weverse Live

BTS' Namjoon went live on Weverse on Tuesday, October 10, 2023, to spend time with ARMYs. While fans were already delighted to see him on a live broadcast after a while and were surprised to see his new hair color, what left them amused was the idol telling them he lives alone and showing them his house.

During his Weverse live, Namjoon aka RM of BTS, responded to a fan asking whether he lives alone at the moment by turning his camera around and saying:

“I live alone, guys. This is the real "I live alone" you know? My house is a real mess now. I go around like this and remove my clothes and throw them on the sofa like this yk?”

Fans couldn’t help but relate with the Indigo songwriter and rapper.

BTS' Namjoon engaged in a spectrum of subjects as he began his Weverse livestream. From his amusing comments about how he throws clothing on the sofa to sob-worthy remarks about BTS' upcoming reunion, the live was enjoyed by fans.

Fans flood social media with reactions to Namjoon saying he lives alone

During the live, fans were thrilled to see the BTS leader and rapper resorting to hair experimentation, as he colored his hair an ash-gray shade, something they have never seen on the idol before. RM, however, asserted that this isn't the final version and he wants to take the idea further.

While Namjoon's newly colored hair also left fans swooning, the BTS ARMY went to town with his “I live alone” statement and left hilarious tweets on social media.

Furthermore, the Still Life rapper-songwriter is making headlines even outside the music industry with his philanthropic gestures. On September 27, 2023, BTS leader Kim Namjoon gave the Korean Society of Forensic Science a contribution of 100 million KRW ($73,705 approximately).

It was during the filming of the tvN entertainment show, A Dictionary of Mysterious Human Trivia that is Useless to Know, that RM had the opportunity to meet Professor Lee Ho of Chonbuk National University and decided to donate to the enhancement of the Korean Society of Forensic Science.

In other developments, Rolling Stones Korea recently released an issue about BTS' leader, Kim Namjoon, on September 27, 2023, describing the rapper as one of the most important individuals in shaping the K-Pop industry.

Further, the magazine also mentioned the Korean Music Copyright Association (KOMCA) acknowledging and accrediting the rapper with 217 songs.