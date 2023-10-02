“Such a decent person”: Fans laud as tvN releases behind-the-scenes footage of RM in regards to his donation to the Korean Society of Forensic Science

BTS member and leader Kim Namjoon, popularly known by his stage name RM made headlines for donating to South Korea’s Forensic Science department. On September 27, 2023, the Korean Society of Forensic Science announced that BTS leader RM had given their organization 100 million KRW (about $73,900 USD) for the purpose of educating future professionals. Despite the news recently being made public, the contribution had been pledged long before.

tvN released a behind-the-scenes clip of the exchange between BTS RM and Professor Lee that actually occurred on set and was published on the show's official YouTube channel. In the clip, it can be seen that Namjoon aka RM was the one to initially approach Lee. For the unversed, TVN (stylized as tvN) is South Korea's largest pay television network and is owned by CJ E&M, the company's entertainment branch.

The BTS rapper and music producer further disclosed in the behind-the-scenes clip that although he always donates on his birthday, he has only done so in areas he's comfortable with up to this point. However, upon learning about the state of forensic science in Korea, RM stated that he had made the choice to make a birthday donation to the discipline.

BTS RM aka Kim Namjoon's donation of $73,900 USD will greatly benefit the field of South Korea's forensic science

According to reports, the Still Life rapper-songwriter's contribution came about as a result of the personal friendship of BTS Namjoon with the forensics specialist Lee Ho, which they developed while working together on the tvN program The Dictionary of Useless Knowledge, which was first aired on December 2, 2022, the same day of the release of RM's debut solo album Indigo.

The Dictionary of Useless Knowledge was hosted by Namjoon and Jang Hang-jun and featured a respectable panel of stalwarts from various fields such as Kim Young-ha, Kim Sangwook, and Dr. Shim Chae Kyung. The series was wrapped up on January 27, 2023.

Astronomer Shim Chae Kyung, one of the program's panelists, wrote a long Instagram post applauding Namjoon for staying true to his word when the news surfaced. She disclosed that during a conversation between takes for the show between RM and Professor Lee Ho, the BTS member had made the impromptu commitment to contribute to the field of forensic science.

Shim Chae Kyung expressed that from Namjoon's eyes, one could tell the artist's conviction in his words, which he eventually fulfilled:

"During a break in the Alsseulinjab (The Dictionary of Useless Knowledge) shooting, Our host Namjoon continued his conversation with Professor Lee Ho from earlier. And he made a promise right there, and you could tell from his eyes, expression, and attitude that it wasn't just empty words. He kept that promise made in the hectic shooting location till the end."

The astronomer further added how much she appreciates BTS Namjoon's contribution to the field of forensic science in South Korea. She lauded the BTS rapper's kindness vehemently in her Instagram post:

"I used to think astronomers were a minority, but forensic scientists are even fewer. Not complaining, not comparing, and diligently filling each day in their own place – how beautiful it is. To those walking the path of forensic science, encouragement and support, and admiration and applause to Namjoon, who approaches what he can do with a kind heart. Like a younger brother for a long time, but at the same time, a senior in life with a high level, a deep and impressive person."

Currently, only about 60 professionals are apparently working in the country as forensic science in Korea is fighting for its own existence. As a result, the rapper's donation is anticipated to have a major impact on recruiting and paying for the education of younger professionals.

Fans lavish praise on BTS RM aka Kim Namjoon for his kind contribution and call him the "best leader"

The BTS ARMY was delighted to know about the BTS leader's huge donation of 100 million KRW ($73,900 approximately) to the Korean Society of Forensic Science. They commented and expressed their sincere appreciation towards the Still Life rapper and songwriter on the tweet thread by a fellow X user, @prodK0YA:

In other news, on September 27, 2023, Rolling Stones Korea published an article about BTS' leader Kim Namjoon, where the legendary international magazine referred to the rapper as one of the most intriguing and important individuals in the K-pop industry. The magazine acknowledged that his influence and relevancy are legendary, as he has revolutionized the music scene with his musical aptitude.

Fans are eagerly anticipating the BTS leader's forthcoming album, from which he has already performed one of his unreleased and untitled tracks on his bandmate SUGA's last day concert of D-DAY World Tour 2023 in Seoul on August 6, 2023.

The South Korean rapper and songwriter, known for his song Still Life, teased his new album while remaining tight-lipped. According to him, the promotion for his forthcoming album, Indigo, which is expected to be published on December 2, 2023, might start as early as October 2023.