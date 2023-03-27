Do BTS members have tattoos? Design and meaning explored

BTS members have experimented with fashion, hairstyles, and makeup looks. However, when it comes to tattoos, apart from Jungkook and Jimin, the rest of the members have kept them minimal. Meanwhile, Suga is the only BTS member who is yet to reveal a tattoo to the world

The band members have a matching tattoo of the number 7 that they decided was their friendship tattoo as it signifies the seven of them.

In an interview with Zach Sang, RM mentioned that they find the number lucky, and said that it was like hitting a jackpot. They also released their album, Map of the Soul: 7, seven years after their debut. So the number 7 holds a special place in all the BTS members' hearts.

Apart from Suga, all the BTS members have revealed their friendship tattoo

1) Jungkook

Jungkook is the most tatted out of all the BTS members. His very first tattoo was the ARMY tattoo on his knuckles, which he got as a sign of gratitude for their fans. He has a purple heart and the official ARMY symbol inked for the same reason, as they represent BTS' fanbase.

While Jungkook hasn't revealed the meaning behind the crown, the J and the woozy-faced emoji are for him, as they are a part of his identity and personality. J is his name's initial letter and he loves the emoticon and uses it quite often.

The tattoos on his forearms are more personal, documenting details that are important to him. He has inked the date he moved to Seoul to live his dreams, two of his favorite lines, and his birth flower. He also has the time of his birth shown on a pocket watch tied to a mic, to signify that he was born to sing.

He also has a Chinese tattoo, dedicated to The Most Beautiful Moment in Life, one of the most important albums in BTS' making. He has also paid tribute to his Korean roots with a tattoo inspired by traditional paintwork.

The most recent addition to his tattoo collection is the friendship tattoo that he shares with his fellow members, which he has behind his ear.

2) Jimin

Jimin has the word NEVERMIND inked on his chest and it comes from BTS' Intro: Nevermind. He also has the number 13 inked on his wrist, signifying both his birth date and the K-pop boy band's debut date.

He has the words "Young Forever" on the back of his elbows, with "Young" on one hand and "Forever" on the other, inspired by their track Young Forever. He also has a crescent moon on the back of his neck, which is the moon phase on the day BTS debuted.

Jimin also has the friendship tattoo like the other members. However, the placement wasn't as perfect as planned. He got it inked to the side of his forefinger so that it was visible whenever he held his mic during concerts. To his dismay, the tattoo is not visible as his middle finger covers it when he holds the mic.

3) J-hope

J-hope has only one known tattoo, the friendship tattoo that the BTS members got together. He has it placed on the back of his leg, a place where it is not always hidden but also not out there.

4) Namjoon

Namjoon revealed the tattoo to the world five days prior to J-hope. He got the number 7 inked on the side of his ankle. BTS members had been contemplating friendship tattoos for the longest time. One after the other, they finally started getting them done when they had time out from their busy schedules.

5) Jin

Jin chose to get the friendship tattoo inked on his waist. The world got a peek at it when he posted pictures from his vacation in Jeju.

In the post, Jin can be seen standing without a shirt, and a small 7 is visible on the left side of his waist.

6) Taehyung

Taehyung got his friendship tattoo inked on his thigh. He had previously teased his fans by drawing a 7 in between the two moles on his forearm, making the tattoo look like a nose. Fans soon caught on, realizing he probably drew it on with a sharpie.

7) Suga

Suga is the only member without any known tattoos on his body. The K-pop idol opened up to Grazia in an interview as to why he is yet to decide if he wants a permanent tattoo. He plans to do charity work in the future and felt the tattoo could give off a bad impression, so he was still on the fence about getting one.

