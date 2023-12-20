"King of the world": Fans go wild over BTS' Jungkook's massive Billion club billboards in New York City

On December 20, 2023, several photos of the Jungkook's massive Billion Club Billboards in New York City went viral on social media and fans could not stop swooning over it.

Jungkook's first-ever digital single Seven (feat. Latto) became the fastest song in Spotify's history to reach one billion streams on October 30. Spotify posted the Billions Club: The Series featuring Jungkook on December 19 where he was awarded a plaque to celebrate this achievement.

As the huge billboards have been put up in New York City to celebrate the singer's aforementioned feat, fans are over the moon. They took to social media to praise the Standing Next to You singer and one fan enthusiastically tweeted:

"They should give him honorary residency": Fans are proud of Jungkook's latest feat

The Standing Next to You singer released his debut single Seven (feat. Latto) on July 14, and since then, the song has taken the world by storm. In Spotify's history, this song has become the fastest to reach one billion plays.

The Standing Next to You singer was spotted chowing down on his favorite snacks next to the plaque that the streaming service gave him to honor reaching one billion streams during an interview for Billions Club: The Series.

The Seven singer expressed gratitude to his fans who made it possible and mentioned that when Bang Si-hyuk sent him the song, he quickly recorded it, and took pictures to share with his fans.

With massive billboards displayed in the center of New York City, fans can see a glimpse of the idol's interview with Spotify on the landscape billboard. Above it, a portrait billboard features the golden maknae proudly displaying his Spotify plaque, which is looking adorable to fans.

As pictures from New York City featuring Jungkook's billboards went viral on social media, fans couldn't get enough of it and express their pride in the Standing Next to You singer. Some fans are planning to visit the particular spot to see the golden maknae's billboard in real life. They are also boasting about Jungkook's worldwide influence and impact.

Check out how fans are reacting to the Standing Next to You singer's massive Billion Club billboards in New York City:

Meanwhile, the Standing Next to You singer has been enlisted for his mandatory military service on December 12, 2023, alongside fellow BTS member Jimin. They are expected to return in 2025 after serving for eighteen months.