"He was really hard on himself": HYBE's staff revealing BTS Jimin’s excruciating training details before debut in ‘T&D Story' video leaves fans proud

A five-episode HYBE series, titled HYBE T&D Stories, is set to tell the pre-debut narrative of BTS' Park Jimin through the eyes of HYBE's training and development team. The series, which was released on December 19, 2023, will also include HYBE T&D Stories | Part 01 Farewell after Debut and will feature another BTS member, Kim Namjoon aka RM.

Before the series was released, a clip from the same is being shared on social media. The clip shows a voice trainer from the T&D team discussing how Jimin would strain himself before BTS' debut in 2013. After fans heard that, they were reduced to tears, especially since the trainer added that in their opinion, Jimin was still the best trainee them all.

The trainer also noted that the BTS idol would work so hard that even the T&D team considered it inhumane. She said that there are a lot of trainees who practice hard but added that Jimin was "by far the best."

"In the case of Jimin, he was really hard on himself to the point where we thought it was harsh. The T&D used to be called the 'Artist Development Team' back then. We took care of him a lot," she went on to say.

"Jimin was a dancer even before he joined": HYBE's T&D vocal trainer shares details about pre-debut Jimin

The particular snippet that is being shared on social media is from the third episode of the series HYBE T&D Stories | Part 03 Beyond Natural Talent. It shows Shin Seon-Jeong, the T&D Team Head, revealing various details about the Serendipity singer.

BTS' main dancer and lead vocalist, Jimin, was trained in modern dance even before he joined BigHit Entertainment at the end of 2012. The singer-songwriter is the only member of the band and one of the handful of idols who trained only for six months and debuted.

In episode 3 of HYBE T&D Stories, Shin Seon-Jeong disclosed that the Serendipity singer had a habit of dancing in a smooth manner which needed to be changed. In contrast to modern dance styles, the T&D Team Head went on to explain that most of the dance routines used by pop artists require a lot of force.

"The impressive thing about him was that Jimin was a dancer even before he joined so he already had the habit of dancing in a smooth way. As a pop artist, he had to fix it. Since there are many dance moves that require a lot of power he had to break that habit," the trainer added.

Shin Seon-Jeong continued that they had given the BTS idol a task about his dance techniques and movements that were to be assessed in the next month. To everyone's astonishment, the Like Crazy singer performed during the month's evaluation and displayed drastic improvement.

Shin Seon-Jeong continued to express that she was taken aback by the assessors' comments on his performance. She went on to reiterate that even after a decade, she could still clearly recall the day and the feedback.

Shin Seon-Jeong said that she was given the feedback that the singer had "improved a lot."

"We gave him that mission and in the following month's evaluation, I got feedback that he had improved a lot. I was surprised to hear that. I was amazed by how much he practised, I still remember it clearly," Shin added.

Fans swelled with pride and stated that BTS Jimin "symbolizes what REAL HARD WORK is"

The five episodes from the latest series of HYBE T&D Stories were released all at once on December 19, 2023. The BTS ARMY has been distraught since December 12, when all members of BTS enlisted in the South Korean military.

To communicate their love for the idols, the fandom streamed multiple old songs from BTS. Consequently, six years old tracks of the septet such as Spring Day, No More Dream, and Outro: Tear charted at #1 on the US iTunes Chart.

Now, the latest series premiered by HYBE Labels has left the fandom emotional as it displayed various snippets of the rookie band members from their pre-debut and debut era (2013-2014).

However, in particular, the praises from HYBE's T&D vocal trainer and the Team Head regarding Jimin left fans boasting in pride. Many praised the singer for his sheer hard work and talent.

Jimin achieved a historic benchmark on September 30, 2023, as he accumulated over 3 billion Spotify streams overall. On top of that, in the annals of K-Pop and Spotify, he also became the pioneering solo Korean musician to first accomplish this phenomenal feat. The song surpassed Jennie's Solo from BLACKPINK with an astounding 532 million streams on September 19, 2023.