"In our military wives era": Fans react as K-media calls ARMYs 'Gomooshin' as BTS' "Spring Day" charts at #1 on US iTunes following group's enlistment

On December 12, 2023, BTS members Jimin and Jungkook enlisted in the South Korean military, and on the very same day, BTS' song Spring Day peaked at No.1 on the US iTunes chart. After its release six years ago, the track has climbed to the top spot for the first time. This record didn't go unnoticed by the Korean media outlet Newsen, as they called the BTS ARMYs "gomooshin, " a Korean term for "military wives."

"Gomooshin" or "gomshin" (rubber shoes) is a colloquial word for ladies waiting on their lovers in the armed forces. Upon their return, the ladies are called kkotshin, which means "flower shoes." Fans boasted with pride for being addressed with an endearing term and exclaimed joyfully for being in their "military wives era."

Fans claim the "lyrics of Spring Day hitting like a truck" as all the seven BTS members have enlisted

As of December 12, 2023, Spring Day has reached #1 on iTunes Charts in 50 countries. As the final two days of December 11 and 12, 2023, saw the enlistment of the remaining BTS members Namjoon, V, Jimin, and Jungkook, Newsen praised the fanbase of the septet for massively streaming the song and breaking a record.

The song Spring Day (Korean: 봄날) was composed and recorded by BTS for their 2017 album You Never Walk Alone. The album is a revamp of their second studio album, Wings (2016). With rock instrumentation, the song is an intense ballad that combines pop rock and alternative hip-hop. The lyrics emphasize the concepts of sadness, suffering, desire, and moving on.

Spring Day made it onto Billboard's decade-ending list of the greatest K-pop songs and won many awards, notably Song of the Year at the 2017 Melon Music Awards. It's one of the all-time best boy band tunes, according to Rolling Stone. The song debuted at number one on the Gaon Digital Chart and was commercially successful in South Korea.

At the time of this article's writing, Jimin and Jungkook had already entered the military base to begin training after completing the enlistment procedure. Because of this, fans who are grieving the members' departure have attached new meanings to the iconic and ever-popular track and tweeted that the "lyrics of Spring Day hits like a truck" right now.

Previously, BTS created history on Monday, October 30, 2023, when their song Spring Day topped the Melon Weekly Chart for 350 weeks in a row. The song has been on the Melon Weekly Chart for the longest time—six years—since it was released on February 13, 2017.

Having earned the prestigious "Song of the Year" win at the 9th Melon Music Awards, it is the most streamed track by an artist on Melon and remains one of the most popular songs in South Korea. The septet from BigHit Music (now HYBE) has marked an unprecedented and unbeaten record with this one.

The song is still a fan favorite and is regarded as one of the most memorable songs ever composed by the legendary BTS pair Kim Namjoon and Min Yoongi.