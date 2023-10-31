On Monday, October 30, 2023, BTS made history yet again as their song Spring Day charted for 350 weeks consecutively on the Melon Weekly Chart. The song was released on February 13, 2017, six years ago, making it the longest-charting K-Pop song on the Melon Weekly Chart.

Considered one of the most iconic songs ever written by the iconic duo of BTS—Kim Namjoon and Min Yoongi—the song is still a favorite among fans.

Evidently, as the news broke of Spring Day charting for 350 weeks (2450 days approximately) in a row, a fellow X user and a BTS ARMY tweeted on the social media app and lauded the song as "The Eternal Queen."

Expand Tweet

Furthermore, Spring Day by BTS is also the song that has been streamed the most on Melon. It was made available as the first single of You Never Walk Alone, a reissue of the group's 2016-second Korean-language studio album Wings, on February 13, 2017.

The song pays tribute to the victims of the Sewol Ferry Tragedy with incredibly moving lyrics.

"Might really become the national anthem of Korea": Fans share their joy on social media as Spring Day charts for 6 years on Melon

As announced by Melon Chart, Spring Day by BTS is the longest-running Top 100 song on the weekly chart (350 weeks) as well as the longest-running Top 100 song on its yearly chart (6 years). This marks a historic and undefeated record by the septet from BigHit Music.

It is still one of the most popular songs in South Korea, having won "Song of the Year" at the 9th Melon Music Awards, and continues to be the most streamed song on Melon.

Additionally, the number of unique listeners throughout those 24 hours is the basis for the daily Melon chart, which is calculated from noon to noon. Instead of the previous hour, the chart's calculations now take into account streaming (40%) and downloads (60%) from the previous 24 hours. Furthermore, the graph no longer displays graphs, ranks, or ranking fluctuations.

Needless to say, fans took to social media to celebrate this achievement by the boy band from HYBE Labels, who are currently on a temporary hiatus due to their mandatory military services.

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

In other news, the BTS label, HYBE Labels, revealed on Monday, September 25, that details on the remaining members' military enlistment schedules—Jung Kook, RM, Jimin, and V—will be revealed soon.

HYBE Labels also issued a statement to allay any remaining doubts regarding BTS' contract renewal. The statement clarified that although the members have already extended their agreement with the organization, it won't officially begin until they return from their military duty, which is anticipated to happen in 2025.