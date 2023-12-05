“YOU CANT TAKE THEM FROM ME”: RM, V, Jimin & Jungkook leave BTS fans emotional with a final virtual goodbye before enlisting through Weverse Live

Four of the BTS members, Jungkook, Jimin, V, and RM, who are soon to enlist in the military on December 11, 2023, held what could very well be their final Weverse Live on December 5. This Live was quite an unexpected one but came as a delightful surprise for the ARMYs who had longed to see them together. This was a short Live, and the members (except Jimin) had trimmed their hair for the upcoming enlistment.

After talking about various aspects related to enlistment, the members ended the Live on an emotional note. They promised that nothing would change between them and the ARMY, no matter how much time they spent apart from each other. They also promised to return as they were, safe and sound, and come back with more new projects.

BTS members RM, V, Jungkook, and Jimin do a final Weverse Live before their military enlistment

The BTS Army is bracing for emotional days as the four remaining members prepare to enlist together. All four will commence their military service on the same day, with RM and V undergoing their respective procedures, while Jungkook and Jimin enlist together in the buddy system, ensuring they stay together for the entire 18 months.

As a heartfelt tribute to their fans and an expression of love, the four members collectively decided to host a Weverse Live. Given their extended time together, they felt it was essential to reunite one last time before their official enrollment.

During the Live session, except for Jimin, the three members showcased shorter haircuts, with Jungkook trimming his hair to meet military standards.

The conversation touched upon the three members already in the military. They kindly requested that ARMYs avoid attending camps or enlistment ceremonies.

Towards the end, they discussed their expectations during the enlistment and also teased the possibility of filming Run BTS after their return. Leader Namjoon emphasized their commitment to remaining the same even after training. The members collectively reflected on the year, acknowledging the significant changes it brought.

Jungkook kicked off this introspective tangent by sharing insights into his debut album Golden and emphasized the time and effort invested in its preparation:

“For me, from April till now I did a solo and learned a lot and grew a lot. And I know you guys have been waiting for my album since three years ago so thank you for waiting! I think because you were waiting I was able to work on it harder, and it turned out well! “

Taehyung followed suit by saying that he had many things in store for ARMYs:

“I really worked hard to show ARMYs stages and please wait for the things I worked on while I'm in the army! I'll come back well.”

Jimin acknowledged his feelings about leaving. As usual, he did not forget to thank ARMYs and promised to see them soon:

“Everyone we're leaving, yes. Honestly we're not like leaving leaving... Sorry my voice, my cold! Thank you for everything, and honestly I'm a bit sad, and I have lots of emotions, but let's look forward to the good days in the future!”

Towards the conclusion, it was RM, the leader of BTS, taking the floor once again. He highlighted that he has been working on various projects and mentioned that he intends to continue working until the day of enlistment. RM expressed gratitude for each member's hard work and acknowledged that it was a collective effort. The band then urged fans to wait patiently and enjoy the content they've prepared until their return.

The weight of this information proved overwhelming for ARMYs, as they were not prepared to bid a temporary goodbye to their cherished BTS members. Nevertheless, with heavy hearts, fans extended their heartfelt good wishes to the BTS boys through social media:

V openly discussed undergoing special forces training in a recent Live session and told fans not to worry about him as he gives it his best effort.

Many fans are emotional over the fact that this could be the final BTS Weverse Live for the next six months. Nevertheless, despite the wait, supporters stand prepared to back V, RM, Jimin, and Jungkook wholeheartedly.