“Drop it already”: Fans ecstatic as BTS’ Taehyung is set to appear in IU’s comeback music video, scheduled for release in the first half of 2024

On December 5, 2023, Star News revealed in an exclusive story that BTS' V, aka Kim Taehyung, is reportedly set to make an appearance in IU's new single music video before he enlists. With release plans for the first part of 2024, IU is now working on a new comeback album.

Star News further reported that the idol recorded the music video ahead of schedule, keeping in mind Taehyung's enlistment in the army in December, even though the specific release date for the same has not yet been confirmed by HYBE.

Fans of both artists rejoiced to know that their favorites are collaborating on a forthcoming project and took to X to showcase their excitement under a post about the same by @kchartsmaster.

In September 2023, BTS member Kim Taehyung was seen on IU's talk show, IU's Palette, which airs on the YouTube channel 'Ijejam.' The two gained attention when they disclosed that they became good friends via music and were now comfortable enough to converse using informal speech.

Fans are eagerly waiting for IU to release her upcoming music video featuring BTS' Kim Taehyung

Since the release of her compilation album, Pieces, in December 2021, IU has remained relatively quiet in the music scene. However, in September 2022, the famous Korean singer and actress returned to the music industry with a massive solo concert, named "The Golden Hour: Under the Orange Sun," held at the Jamsil Olympic Stadium.

On December 5, 2023, an official from IU's management company, Edam Entertainment, informed Xports News that the singer had completed recording a music video featuring BTS superstar Kim Taehyung and was reportedly getting ready to release a new album in the first half of 2024:

"IU has finished filming the music video with BTS' V, and is preparing a new album with a target of the first half of the year."

Whether or not BTS' V has collaborated on the particular song with IU is yet to be determined.

The official from Edam Entertainment added that the Korean singer and actress is currently busy filming for her upcoming drama, I Was Fooled, which is nearing its last leg of production:

"Currently, IU is planning to spend the end of this year with an incredibly busy schedule due to the final filming of the drama 'I Was Fooled' and the preparation of a new album."

Fans are now eager to witness the two artists on the same screen once again after IU's Palette. Admirers loved the friendship and camaraderie between the two artists during the Layover singer's guest appearance on IU's talk show.

As soon as the news was made public, fans flooded social media with comments showcasing their enthusiasm for the release:

In the meantime, HYBE announced on December 5, 2023, that BTS member RM and V will soon enlist in their respective military procedures while Jimin and Jungkook will enlist together. However, no dates of the members' enlistment have been confirmed by the company yet.