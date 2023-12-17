"Finally we got the first pic": Fans go wild as BTS Jimin & Jungkook's photo of attending a lecture inside military training centre goes viral online

On December 17, 2023, fans came across an image of Jimin and Jungkook attending a lecture inside the military base. The image went viral and sent the fans into an online frenzy. Multiple fans reposted it on Twitter (now X) and expressed their joy at being able to have a glimpse of the two global megastars.

Fans were quick to react to the latest development in the Bangtan world as this marks the first picture of Jimin and Jungkook after they both enlisted in the South Korean military on December 12, 2023.

"Finally military first photo Jikook": Fans ecstatic to see BTS Jimin and Jungkook sitting together during a lecture inside the military base

On December 17, 2023, the BTS ARMY were happy beyond measure as they a several images of Jungkook and Jimin sitting beside one another and attending the lecture together that went viral online. The latest images show Jungkook in clear focus amidst a group of recruits, wearing tracksuit, listening intently during the lecture.

Another image shows a bleak glimpse of BTS member Jimin sitting beside the GOLDEN singer as the whole batch of recruits held their note sheets above their heads. The visuals of Jimin weren't that clear in the images however hawk-eyed fans figured out who was who and circulated those images online marking them with two emojis: one with a chick (baby chicken) and other with a bunny (rabbit).

Jimin and Jungkook are said to be companion soldiers because they enlisted in the military together using the "buddy system" in order to fulfil their mandatory duty. Hence, seeing the two members taking classes together on December 17 further established this speculation, earlier reported by Dispatch on November 30.

The "buddy system" allows recruits to enlist in the military together, guaranteeing that they will receive training and serve together for the entirety of their tenure. This suggests that the two BTS idols will experience their military training together over their 18-month assignment and provide support and camaraderie to one another.

Nevertheless, fans of the two BTS members stormed to Twitter and expressed their joy at being able to see the first military photo of "Jikook." For the unversed, "Jikook" is an amalgamation of Jimin and Jungkook's names that was formed by the fandom in a way of endearing their favorites.

Furthermore, it is required of Jungkook and Jimin to wear two dog tags from the military. It is speculated that in addition to wearing their respective dog tags, the buddy troops (recruits under the buddy system) will trade tags with their partner and wear them around their necks. Hence, both the BTS idols will wear their own tags along with the tag of their "buddy."

For those unaware, every soldier in the South Korean military is required to wear two dog tags similar to the American military troops. Military troops wear identifying tags around their necks called "dog tags." It includes biographical data, health data (such as blood type), immunization history, and other pertinent factors. In the event of an injury, wound, or death, these tags serve to determine the identity of the soldier.

The fan base is relieved to learn that both BTS members will be near each other throughout their mandatory military duty, which will save them from feeling alone and upset.