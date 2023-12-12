"It's time for another one": Fans emotional as BTS Jimin and Jungkook bid farewell to ARMYs as they get enlisted in the military

On December 12, 2023, BTS members Jimin and Jungkook enlisted in the South Korean military. The two Billboard-topping artists turned to Weverse to share their final farewells for the time being with their family and fans. Jimin posted a short post on Weverse in Korean which translates to "I'll go and come back safely" which made his fans emotional.

Fans were already heartbroken after sending off BTS members Namjoon and Taehyung to the military a day before on December 11. Hence, within less than 24 hours, another goodbye was just too much for the fandom to bear. As several clips of Jimin and Jungkook's vehicles pulling up at the Yeoncheon-gun military base, fans reacted to the duo's goodbyes and had an online meltdown on social media.

"My heart is scattered right now": Fans heartbroken after Jimin's post and Jungkook's last Weverse LIVE moves them to tears

On December 12, 2023, around midnight, the Standing Next To You singer went LIVE on the social media and broadcasting platform of Weverse to say his last goodbye to his fans. Unlike his other livestreams, Jungkook kept his last one extremely short and to the point.

The singer said that all seven members will have been enlisted by the morning of December 12, 2023, and he is grateful to the ARMYs for cheering for all of the members. He said,

"Everyone, we will all be enlisted. Thank you for cheering us on until we're all enlisted!"

Following this, the Standing Next To You singer assured his beloved fans that he would train well and execute his military duties properly for the stipulated period. He said,

"I'll do the training well! bye bye~ the last, not the last last! last before enlistment. i love you guys~ bye! byeeeee be well! bye bye love u, love u guys."

The BTS ARMY got emotional to watch Jungkook mention this Weverse LIVE to be his last LIVE till 2025.

For the uninitiated, BTS members' military duties compelled them to take a brief hiatus in 2022 as Kim Seokjin, the oldest member, had to enrol by December 13, 2022. The band decided to pursue individual efforts before each member departed for their respective required military duty and to recommence group activities after June 2025, when they will all be released from service.

After Kim Seokjin, the group's rapper and main dancer J-Hope enlisted on April 18, 2023, followed by Suga on September 22, 2023. Finally, the remaining four members Namjoon and Taehyung enlisted on December 11, 2023, whereas Jimin and Jungkook enlisted on December 12, 2023.

Due to the simultaneous enlistment of four BTS members in the military in thirty hours, the fanbase has suffered several setbacks in 2023. Since they won't be able to see their favorites for at least the next two years, fans posted on X that their hearts "are shattered right now."

Jimin of BTS went live on Weverse, a South Korean social networking platform, on December 11, 2023, and engaged with the BTS ARMY. The global megastar showed off his fresh buzzcut and shaved head, indicating that this week he is supposedly going to sign up for his required military duty.

In his Weverse live broadcast, Jimin discussed his current state of mind and his plans for the future following his discharge from the military. Along with revealing his shorn head, the star became emotional and embarrassed. The singer's shorn head and upcoming military enrollment sparked a wave of comments from fans on Twitter.

That being said, BTS's Jin discharge in June 2024 has provided some comfort to the fandom, which has recently been going through some very difficult times.