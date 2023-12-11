"I'm genuinely in hysterics rn": BTS' Jimin unveils his shaved head during his farewell Weverse live before enlistment, leaving fans speechless

On December 11, 2023, BTS' Jimin took to the South Korean social media platform Weverse, where he did a live broadcast and interacted with fans. The idol also revealed his new buzzcut and shaved head, as he is reportedly set to enlist for his mandatory military service this week.

As per South Korean media outlet Dispatch, Jungkook and Jimin are set to enlist for their mandatory military service together on December 12, 2023.

During his live broadcast on Weverse, Jimin talked about how he is feeling right now and what he is going to do after completing his military service. The idol also unveiled his shaved head, and he got shy and teary. Soon, fans started tweeting their reactions to the singer's impending military enlistment and his shaved head, with one fan writing:

Fans are both sad and proud about Jimin's military enlistment

As Jimin came live, he stated and confirmed that he is enlisting for his mandatory military service tomorrow and assured fans he would come back safely. He further stated that since his thoughts are not organized, he is unable to say anything, but now that he has shaved his head, the idea of enlistment is feeling real.

The Like Crazy singer shared that he saw V and RM smiling while enlisting for their military service and wished they return healthy. He further said that he feels good that Jungkook will enlist with him.

Jimin also revealed how Suga, Jin, and J-Hope are doing well in the military. He further revealed that the BTS members want to do a tour once they reunite in 2025. He talked about embarking on concerts, releasing albums, conducting tours in 2025. He added thaat he will return from the military with growth and work on things he wants to do too.

Jimin shared that he has always been happy and will remember all the memories he has made so far during enlistment, and he revealed his shaved head, where he was blushing and a bit teary as well. He revealed that he was going to have a meal with his family after the live.

As soon as he talked about the aforementioned things and revealed his shaved head, fans were emotional, proud, and ecstatic at the same time. They were unable to comprehend how to react.

Nevertheless, they continued to shower praise on how adorable he looked with his new buzzcut and wished him a healthy stay in the military. He also bowed in front of fans, showcasing his utmost respect for them.

He further revealed that he has prepared things for fans and wondered if those projects will fit fans' preferences and stated, as translated by the user @haruharu_w_bts:

"There are things that I have prepared but, I kept thinking about the things I wanted to do and prepared for it but I don't know if it'll fit your preference and if you'll like it but I hope you enjoy it!!!"

Jimin wondered how he's going to spend his 30s and stated, as translated by the X user @haruharu_w_bts:

"Yes I'm going too.. time flies by... but these days what I've been thinking of is that now I'm almost 30, I think how fast time goes by.. so I've been thinking of how to live my 30s. how to spend my time.. thinking about really planning things! do I look cute because I shaved my head? HAHAHAHAHAHAH."

Jimin finally concluded his Weverse live with heartwarming words and stated, as translated by X user @haruharu_w_bts:

"I'll go and come back well! but you know, I'm really happy and thankful that there are this many people who are here to see me go and also welcome me so I feel so grateful! and no ARMYs came today so thank you for keeping the promise so I ask you to keep that promise till tomorrow too! as expected, our ARMYs were cool! thank you! I'll go and come back healthy and will try to leave messages when I can."

He further stated:

"I'll go and come back well~ I'm gonna end the live now.. I'll contact you guys~ if it's a letter or something, I'll go and come back well. I love you guys!"

Fans are willing to wait for Jimin to return after completing his military duty within the course of eighteen months.