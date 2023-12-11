“JIMIN STILL HAS HAIR” trends on X worldwide following the release of BTS OT7 send off photos

On December 11, 2023, the official BTS account updated the OT7 picture where fans observed that Jimin still has his hair, and he has not shaved it yet. The OT7 picture features J-Hope, Jimin, Kim Namjoon, Kim Taehyung, Jungkook, Suga, and Jin.

As Kim Taehyung and Kim Namjoon enlisted for their mandatory military service on December 11, all the members of their group went to the training center to bid adieu to them and uploaded the group picture on their social media handles.

As fans observed that the Like Crazy singer still has not cut his hair, they started trending "JIMIN STILL HAS HAIR" to showcase their happiness about it.

"I guess he like his blonde hair": Fans feel sad at the thought of Jimin getting buzzcut

For those unversed, it is customary in South Korea for any male citizen who is about to enroll in the military to have his head shaved or given a buzzcut before reporting for duty at the training facility. Even Kim Taehyung and Kim Namjoon, who enlisted lately, had their heads shaved. Jungkook has also shaved his head, but eagle-eyed fans observed in the OT7 picture that he had not cut his hair short yet.

They also assumed that the Like Crazy singer liked his blonde hair just as much as his fans did. According to claims from the South Korean media outlet Dispatch, the Like Crazy singer was apparently scheduled to enroll for his mandatory military duty on December 12.

Several amusingly commented that he might wait for the van to drop him off at the training center or shave his head at the gate. Many fans also stated how the glimpse of the Like Crazy singer in the OT7 picture was enough to provide them with comfort. Fans were also wondering if he will get his hair cut tomorrow or update them soon.

Check out how fans are reacting as the JIMIN STILL HAS HIS HAIR trends worldwide:

Meanwhile, Jimin is set to enlist with fellow BTS member Jungkook reportedly on December 12, 2023. Fans are both proud and sad at the same time about the departure of the members for the long 18 months where they would serve their country. They are set to serve as active-duty soldiers in the military.

The idol also released his solo debut album FACE in March 2023 and a documentary about it to showcase the behind-the-scenes making of the album.

The idol is expected to complete his mandatory military duty in eighteen months and by 2025. The BTS as a group will reunite in 2025 after all the members of the group complete their mandatory military service.