"Sobbing real bad right now": Fans emotional as BTS' Kim Taehyung shares a heartfelt letter and farewell photo dump ahead of his military enlistment

On December 11, 2023, BTS' Kim Taehyung took to South Korean social media platform, Weverse, sharing a heartfelt letter ahead of his mandatory military service. This came after it was reported by the South Korean media outlet, Dispatch, and V himself on his Instagram story that he will be enlisting for his mandatory military on December 11, 2023.

As soon as Kim Taehyung shared his Weverse letter and photo dump, fans were left feeling emotional.

Kim Taehyung shares a bunch of photos on Weverse ahead of his military service

Ahead of his enlistment, the Love Me Again singer not only shared a heartfelt letter, but also a bunch of photos to showcase his love and admiration for fans. He also posted a video of himself in a plane and shared pictures to make fans happy before enlisting for his mandatory military service.

He also posted a picture with Jungkook on his Instagram story, revealing the latter's shaved hair.

In his letter, V stated how, in 18 months, he will be healthy and have prepared a lot of things for fans to look forward to:

"I think I'll miss you so much. Actually, I'm really sad that I can't make happy memories with my ARMY for the time being... I'll be back after 18 months of being healthy, so take care of your ARMY and if you're looking for something to be happy about every day, cheers! I'm here! I'll be back. And within 18 months, I've prepared a lot of things. Please look forward to it."

He further stated:

"Let's make another special memory like we always did. I really miss you I love you so much. So you have to wait until then. I'll be right back! Good-bye!"

Kim Taehyung also shared a monochromatic picture on Instagram, stating that he will be back soon.

Check out how fans are reacting to BTS' Kim Taehyung's heartfelt letter for fans on Weverse ahead of his mandatory military service.

The Love Me Again singer also dropped a series of pictures from his previous schedule, flexing his various haircuts over the past year, including his latest shaved head.

Fans are now trending "We Will Wait for You 2025" on social media, as they eagerly await the idol's return from mandatory military service.