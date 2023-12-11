On December 11, 2023, BTS' Jin finally updated his Instagram posting photos with his fellow BTS members. The picture with j-hope showed the duo posing for photos in their military uniform. Jin also shared another picture with Kim Namjoon and Kim Taehyung, both of whom enlisted for their mandatory military duty on the same day.

Jin captioned his Instagram post with V and Kim Namjoon as follows:

"Don't get hurt and drive safely my babies."

Later, the idol also commented under a fan's posts on the South Korean social media platform, Weverse, where he narrated a story about how he told j-hope not to call him a "Hyung" (older brother), but a "Sergeant" instead.

The posts soon went viral among fans who stated that the Epiphany singer could always leave people in a good mood.

Fans shower love on Jin for lightening up the mood with his story

Before Kim Taehyung and Kim Namjoon set off for their enlistment, the seven members of BTS also updated their OT7 picture. Members Kim Seokjin and Jung Hoseok were also seen in the picture in their military uniforms.

On Weverse, one user commented praying for the safety of all the members as they set off for their military duties.

In response to the post, Jin narrated a hilarious story with j-hope. He recalled how the latter called Jin "Hyung" in a conversation, but he scolded him and stated that there is no Hyung in the military, and he should call him a Sergeant.

As the story about the two idols went viral on social media, fans could understand that Kim Seokjin narrated the story to leave ARMY in good spirits, as they too were upset about seeing their favorite idols enlist.

Fans took to social media to react to the oldest BTS member's story about j-hope, with many praising him for lightening the mood:

The Epiphany singer is scheduled to be discharged from his mandatory military service on June 12, 2024.