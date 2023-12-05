What is buddy system? Fans ecstatic as BTS’ Jimin and Jungkook are set to enlist as companion soldiers

Jungkook and Jimin, two beloved members of BTS' maknae line, are set to enlist in the military together, utilizing the "buddy system" for their upcoming mandatory service. The buddy system allows them to enlist as a pair, ensuring that they undergo training and serve side by side throughout their military duty.

For Jungkook and Jimin, this means they'll go through this significant experience together, providing mutual support and companionship during their 18-month service.

Expand Tweet

This news was announced via BTS’ official social media handles, where it was mentioned that RM and V will enlist through their respective procedures, while Jungkook and Jimin will enlist in the above-mentioned system. Fans couldn’t help but gush over this decision of the BTS duo, who chose friendship in a professional endeavor as well.

"My Jikook will have each other": ARMYs celebrate the decision of members Jungkook and Jimin enlisting together via the buddy system

The buddy system in the Korean military refers to a practice where two individuals, often friends or acquaintances, enlist and undergo their mandatory military service together. In this system, buddies train and serve side by side, providing mutual support and companionship throughout their military duty.

This approach is designed to ease the transition and make the military experience more manageable, especially for those who may find the prospect of service challenging.

In the case of BTS members Jungkook and Jimin, who are to enlist together, the buddy system means they will remain together for the duration of their 18-month military service, fostering a sense of camaraderie during their time in the armed forces.

Expand Tweet

While fans of BTS were aware of the remaining four members enlisting together, they weren’t sure about which department each of them will choose. However, on December 5, 2023, BigHit entertainment itself released a statement regarding all the members’ military plans.

The statement revealed that two members from the maknae line, Jungkook and Jimin, will be enlisting together through a “buddy system,” which will enable them to stay and train together for the entire process of 18 months. The decision to enlist together not only reflects their close friendship but also offers a source of emotional support as they navigate the challenges of military life.

Expand Tweet

Fans have expressed admiration for their choice to face this obligation as a team, further representing the bond between these two BTS members. ARMYs, the group's fans, were extremely delighted at this news and couldn’t stop themselves from going “awww” over this adorable friendship, that the two are taking forward into a professional field as well.

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Out of the remaining two members, BTS' V will enlist in a Special Task Force Unit of the counter-terrorism department, while RM's department is not known yet.

While the buddy system is a common practice in the military, its application to high-profile figures like Jungkook and Jimin brings attention to the shared commitment and solidarity within the BTS group, both on and off the stage. As they embark on this new chapter together, fans eagerly await their return and continue to shower them with support and best wishes.