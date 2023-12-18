"OMG this is so cool": Fans rejoice as Celine launches a Kakao Talk Channel raising anticipation for Kim Taehyung's promotional campaigns

On December 18, 2023, South Korean media outlet Elle Korea reported that the brand had launched an official Kakao Talk Channel for Kim Taehyung. For those unversed, according to Kakao developers, the Kakao Talk Channel works for the following:

"Kakao Talk Channel (used to call 'PlusFriend') is a service to share various service news in the form of a message or feed with Kakao Talk users. Kakao Talk Channel provides a feature to send a marketing message to the Kakao Talk Channel friends that indicate users who have added a Kakao Talk Channel."

As soon as the fans got to know about the launch of a Kakao Talk Channel, with the prospect of getting more exclusive content related to Kim Taehyung, they were over the moon. One user tweeted:

"Impact": Fans can't wait to access exclusive content of Kim Taehyung

As Kim Taehyung was announced as the brand ambassador for the French luxury ready-to-wear and leather goods brand Celine, fans were ecstatic. The idol has, since then, significantly increased the brand's sales and social media engagement.

On Instagram, Celine announced that they would be rolling out exclusive and unseen promotional content on their official Kakao Talk channel, available only on this platform. Fans are excited to see the type of content they will release for the idol. Elle Korea stated in their Instagram post:

"Celine has launched an official KakaoTalk channel. You will now find the latest news from Maison, colorful campaign videos, and images exclusively on Celine's official KakaoTalk channel. We have prepared an exclusive concept available only through the KakaoTalk channel. Type 'CELINE' into the Kakao Talk Channel search box right now."

As the aforementioned outlet mentioned exclusive content will be available only on the official Kakao Talk Channel, fans can't wait to see the future promotional campaigns of the Love Me Again singer for the French brand.

Check out how fans are reacting as Celine launches a Kakao Talk Channel, raising anticipation for Kim Taehyung's promotional campaigns.

Fans rejoice as Celine launches a Kakao Talk Channel raising anticipation for V's promotional campaigns (Image via Elle Korea/Instagram)

Moreover, several fan posts shared on social media showcase Celine's promotional advertisement campaigns featuring Kim Taehyung on Kakao Talk and all over Naver, the biggest browsing site in South Korea. The idol's advertisement campaign is also being featured on the main page of Naver.

The Love Me Again singer enlisted for his mandatory military service on December 11 alongside Kim Namjoon. He is set to be discharged from his duty in 2025 after completing his service within the course of eighteen months.