"Both of the brands bagged an ICON": Fans react as Kim Taehyung's posts on Celine and Cartier Instagram garner over 2M and 7M likes respectively

On December 17, an X user, @KTHHEADLINES, updated fans on Kim Taehyung's social media engagement, specifically on Instagram posts for brands such as Cartier and Celine.

The user shared that the promotional campaign and related posts by the Love Me Again singer are the most liked on both the Celine and Cartier accounts, respectively.

As soon as the fans learned about it, they took to social media to celebrate the impact and influence of Kim Taehyung. One user complimented how both brands have secured an ICON, referring to BTS' V, and tweeted:

"His power": Fans are proud of Kim Taehyung's worldwide influence

Kim Taehyung was announced as the global ambassador for the French luxury ready-to-wear and leather goods brand Celine in March 2023. He was also spotted attending Celine's dinner party, fashion show, and other events.

He has been actively involved in the brand's promotional campaign and recently posted pictures wearing the brand's winter wear on his Instagram.

In July 2023, he was announced as the ambassador for the jewelry brand Cartier, and following this announcement, some photos were released. In those pictures, the idol was seen sporting the Cartier Panther Necklace in 18k yellow gold, which sold out within minutes after his ambassadorial announcement. The brand's website also crashed due to heavy traffic.

Not only have sales increased drastically for both brands, but the idol has also significantly boosted social media engagement and earned media value for them.

According to the aforementioned user, Celine has garnered a total of 8 million likes on its Instagram, of which 2 million are solely attributed to Kim Taehyung's posts. In the case of Cartier, it has received over 13 million likes on Instagram, with 7 million likes solely due to Kim Taehyung's posts. The user stated:

"@celineofficial garnered a total of 8.1m likes on Instagram this year, of which 2.5m likes are pulled from Taehyung's campaign posts alone. @Cartier gained over 13.8m total likes on Instagram this year, of which almost 7m likes have been garnered by Taehyung himself."

Fans soon started congratulating the idol and boasting about how his power and influence are enough to make a brand more popular, leading to an overnight increase in both sales and social media engagement. They expressed that both brands should be grateful for selecting the Love Me Again singer as their global ambassador.

Check out how fans are reacting as V's posts on Celine and Cartier Instagram garner over 2M and 7M likes, respectively.

V has enlisted for his mandatory military service on December 11, 2023, alongside Kim Namjoon. He is expected to be discharged from duty in 2025.