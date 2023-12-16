"Slayyyyyy king": Fans rejoice as Kim Taehyung's Layover becomes the first & only album by K-pop soloist to have all tracks surpass 60M streams on Spotify

On December 16, 2023, BTS' Kim Taehyung's debut album Layover became the first and the only album by a K-pop soloist to have all of its tracks surpass 60 million streams each on the streaming platform, Spotify. The idol released his first solo album Layover on September 8, 2023. The duration of the entire album is 17:36 and it includes tracks in the Pop, R&B, and Jazz genres.

As soon as fans learned that the Love Me Again singer's album Layover had become the first album by a K-pop soloist to have all of its six tracks surpass 60 million streams on Spotify, they rejoiced and took to social media to celebrate.

Fans react as Layover becomes the first and only album by a K-pop soloist to have all tracks surpass 60M streams each on Spotify (Image via X)

"That's what happens when you make a masterpiece": Fans celebrate Kim Taehyung's latest achievement

Kim Taehyung's Layover consists of six tracks, including Love Me Again, Slow Dancing, Slow Dancing instrumental, Rainy Days, Blue, and For Us. Slow Dancing is the lead track of his debut album.

As of this writing, all the aforementioned tracks have crossed 60 million streams on Spotify within less than three months of their release, as per BTS Charts Daily on Twitter. This feat showcases Kim Taehyung's versatility as a vocalist and highlights the popularity of every track on his album.

Kim Taehyung's Layover becomes the first and only album by a K-pop soloist to have all tracks surpass 60M streams each on Spotify (Image via X)

It has also been 100 days since the Love Me Again singer introduced his album to the world, and fans took to social media to celebrate the same. They praised Kim Taehyung for creating a timeless album that will likely rule the music charts for a long time due to its meaningful and relatable lyrics.

Fans were over the moon about the idol's latest achievement and stated that it would always hold a special place in their hearts.

Fans react to the idol's latest feat (Image via X)

The Love Me Again singer recently enlisted for his mandatory military service and is serving in the Special Duty Team of the Capital Defence Command, known for countering anti-terrorism activities and other rescue operations, as per Dispatch. This unit reports directly to the President of South Korea.

The idol enlisted on December 11, 2023, alongside fellow group member Kim Namjoon and is expected to be discharged from his military service in 2025.