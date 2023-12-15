On December 15, 2023, X user @mznzlb claimed that BTS' Kim Taehyung will soon be announced as the ambassador or face for the brand Compose Coffee.

The Love Me Again singer updated his Instagram with a monochromatic photo of him holding what appears to be a coffee jar in his hand while smiling. This is his last post before enlisting for his mandatory military service on December 12.

As speculations regarding Kim Taehyung becoming the face of Compose Coffee are circulating all over the internet, fans are stating that, through the aforementioned Instagram post, he might have already given a spoiler to the fans.

"I am very excited": Fans want Kim Taehyung to be officially announced as the ambassador for Compose Coffee

Compose Coffee is one of the most loved and prominent coffee brands in South Korea, and every netizen must have had a taste of it once in their life. The coffee brand is known for its high-quality services; if someone orders a beverage for takeout, they are offered a reasonable discount and a size upgrade as well to lure in the customer. The brand's theme is minimalistic yet classy, making it one of the most popular coffee chains in South Korea.

As the aforementioned social media user tweeted, they wrote about how Compose Coffee did not have any brand ambassadors, and when they opted for Kim Taehyung, the majority of the brand's staff agreed to it, as tweeted by the user @Rahaf, translated by X.

"V became a Compose Coffee advertising model. The bosses were concerned about having to pay for modeling every monthbut since the model is "V"the majority agreed. It will probably start around January and goods may also come out."

Speculations that the promotional campaign for the brand featuring Kim Taehyung and his announcement as the brand ambassador will be made in January have been circling online among fans, and they can't wait for it.

They are also excited about the upcoming photoshoots related to potential promotional campaigns featuring V in future Compose Coffee endeavors. There are also rumors that his merchandise will also be available if one purchases the brand's coffee.

Meanwhile, even the Love Me Again singer has stated in his Weverse Live and the Bangtan Bomb that he has prepared many projects for his fans while he serves in the military.

He also shared that he hopes fans would love the projects he has prepared in advance and miss him less. He is set to release a collaboration song with the American singer Umi in the first half of 2024, and he will also be featured in one of the upcoming music videos of the South Korean singer IU.

Kim Taehyung is expected to be discharged from his mandatory military service in 2025 after serving in the Special Duty Team of the Capital Defense Command over the course of eighteen months.