On December 13, 2023, Bighit Entertainment released BANGTAN BOMG, featuring Kim Taehyung, Kim Namjoon, Jimin, and Jungkook's military entrance ceremony.

Recently, the remaining four members, Kim Namjoon and Kim Taehyung, enlisted on December 11, while Jungkook and Jimin enlisted on December 12. J-Hope, Suga, and Jin went to send off Kim Taehyung and Kim Namjoon at their training center, and J-Hope and Suga attended Jimin and Jungkook's military ceremony at the training center to bid them farewell.

In the military entrance video, fans witnessed the members interacting and sharing their last farewells, evoking emotions. One fan tweeted:

Expand Tweet

"Broke Me": Fans are overwhelmed after watching BANGTAN BOMB featuring Kim Taehyung, RM, Jungkook & Jimin

Expand Tweet

The three-minute BANGTAN BOMB started with Kim Namjoon conversing with Bang PD, who handed over hot packs and skin conditioners for all BTS members to use in the military, making fans emotional. At the same time, Jungkook put his hand on RM's shoulder, and the duo had a warm conversation. RM also feels apologetic towards the golden maknae because he will not be able to send him off to the military.

In the next scene, Jimin and Kim Taehyung hug each other, while the former gently pats his shaved head, and V continues hugging Kim Namjoon. Later, Jimin, Kim Taehyung, and Jungkook received hot packs from Bang Si-hyuk and checked them out. Jimin observes that he has not yet shaved his head and goes to showcase his shaved head, removing his beanie.

Both V and Kim Namjoon talk about how they wish to see each other during the military and state how both will undergo intensive training. They also talk about how V has prepared a lot of projects for fans and wishes that fans would love it.

The scene changes to members posing for photos and Jimin and Kim Taehyung having a conversation under the rain. V feels sorry that he will not be able to send off Jimin, to which the latter replies, "Why are you feeling so?" because V will be heading for his military service first.

Expand Tweet

Following this, Kim Taehyung also gives a separate message to fans, stating that he will work hard and return healthy. He also requests fans to keep uploading ARMY vlogs, even though he cannot watch them during his military training; he will surely catch up with them in the future.

The scene shifts to RM and V saluting and bidding adieu to members from the training center.

The entrance ceremony of Jimin and Jungkook pops up, where the duo gently pats each other's shaved heads and have a conversation. The golden maknae assures Jimin that his new hairstyle looks good on him so he doesn't feel dejected. The video ends by showing the duo joining the other trainees for military service and doing the salute pose.

When the fans saw the BANGTAN BOMB for the military entrance ceremony for Kim Namjoon, Kim Taehyung, Jimin, and Jungkook, they were emotional but found it beautiful that members kept comforting each other and wishing to reunite soon.

They found it adorable how Bang Si-hyuk cared for all the group members.

Check out how fans are reacting to the BTS military entrance ceremony featuring RM, V, Jimin & Jungkook:

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Jin, J-hope, and Suga were not visible in the video mentioned above as they are not allowed to appear in such videos according to military rules.

The group is scheduled to reunite in 2025, while Jin will be the first member to be discharged from his mandatory military duty in June 2023.